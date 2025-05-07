Bloomington, Minn. Gustavus First -year Karina Elvestrom (Minnetonka, Minn.) Were both the Miac Rookie of the Year and half of the Miac Doubles team of the year Kaya de Bruijn (Jr., Maasland, Netherlands), Jon Carlson '88 collected his 11th coach of the year Award and Vier Gusties earned seven All-Miac subjessions when the Miac Women's Tennis Awards 2024-25 were announced on Tuesday 6 May.

All-Conference Self-part is awarded to athletes in both Singles and Doubles. The top three singles players and a combination of the two best double teams were selected as All-Miac, while three others were mentioned the honorable mention in both singles and Doubles. The MIAC Playoff Championship-Vlanten also landed a trio of athletes in the All-Playoff team.

Elvestrom was chosen as the Rookie of the year after playing on the number 1 singles and doubles for the spots the entire season, a 5-2 record compiled in conference-singles game and undamaged 9-0 record with De Bruijn near Doubles. After claiming two All-America Awards in her first weekend of collegial tennis, Elvestrom earned a national ranking for most of the season. She is 19-12 in all singles matches this season, 13-9 in doubles and 2-4 against regionally arranged players.

She and De Bruijn have put together the best doubles record in the conference and went a perfect 9-0 against Miac opponents. After obtaining Ita All-American Honors in the fall, the duo was played together in their first season as high as No. 12 in the country and the regular season ended at number 24, probably looking at an offer on the NCAA Individual Tournament after placing a 23-7 general record. They are 17-5 in doubles, 7-4 against regionally arranged opponents, and have won nine of their last 10 completed games on their way to the National Tournament. In addition to their most important prizes, she and De Bruijn were both selected as singles of all conference and double.

In Singles game, De Bruijn has compiled a record of 7-1, with 7-0 of the No. 2 place with her only Miac loss to make Kelsey Dorr by St. Catherine at number 1 on nationally arranged St. Catherine. She has won her last eight singles matches, two of which have achieved Miac championships for the wind on Carleton in both the play -offs and the regular season.

Molly Austin (Jr., Arden Hills, Minn.) Around the All-Miac Singles selections, while the number 3 of the Gusties played an undefeated season in the conference. She is one of the three athletes in the Miac bound for the most individual singles wins without loss and joins the Singles Player of the Year by Carleton Amela Asfaw and Knight teammate Karey Pickens. Austin claimed six of her nine victories behind Elvestrom and De Bruijn at number 3, the other three between the two top two places in the line-up. She won all her conference matches in two sets and never handed over more than four games to an opponent.

Doubles All-Conference Honorees Included Elvestrom, De Bruijn, Austin, And Allison Szalay (Jr., des Moines, Iowa). Austin and Szalay started the season at number 2 for the Gusties and placed a 3-0 record in league match before a line-up change paired Lanie Davis (Fy., St. Louis, MO.) with Austin and Szalay with She from young (SO., Iowa City, Iowa) at number 3. Austin and Davis then went 5-0 to number 2 and Szalay and the Young 4-0 in general, with three of those victories at number 3.

In general, Austin and Szalay 10-6 were as double partners. Davis and Austin have put together a 11-1 record so far, after they have not dropped a competition as partners since 9 March. Szalay is 18-9 in doubles in general and plays competitions with five different partners and on all three positions. She and the Young are generally 7-1.

Davis and Lone Gustie Senior Brooke Haddorff (Burnsville, Minn.) Were both appointed as the honorable mention team for both singles and doubles competition. In her Rookie season, Davis started playing 5-1 in conference singles and 3-1 on the number 4 position. She and Austin were also 5-0 against competition opponents in double. In general, Davis has only dropped four singles matches throughout the season, compiled a record of 17-4, after he played in every position except no. 3. She is 8-1 in her last nine games.

Haddorff was now 14-4 in general in Singles Play, with eight of those victories at number 6 and six in conference competitions. Hair and partner Pavla Yakimova (Jr., Glasgow, Scotland) put together a 5-0 conference record, with four victories in the three place for the windfalls.

First -year Noor Omar (Fridley, Minn.), Who spent most of the time this season as the number 5 singles player for the Gusties, joined Davis and Haddorff with All-Miac Honorable Mention Honors in Singles. Omar went 6-1 in the Miac and generally gone 17-8.

Yakimova, with six victories at Doubles in 10 possible conference competitions, was also selected as an honorable mention Dubbels player. Playing with both Szalay and Haddorff, she went unbeaten in the competition schedule and 17-4 this season. Ten of her victories came to double play three and 16 of them with Haddorff by her side.

Three spots were named after the Miac All-Playoff team, because Austin, Davis and De Bruijn earned the selection for their game last week in the conference tournament.

Austin was almost perfect in her two games and defeated Carleton's no. 3 in the only Gustie Singles victory in two sets, and led St. Olaf's no. 3 in the semi-final 6-1, 5-2 when the team won the victory. She and Davis claimed 6-0 and 6-1 victories at number 2 double in both games. In the meantime, Davis fought through both of her singles versions and disputed Olaf's no. 4 6-4, 4-3 before the game stopped. She achieved a crucial victory for the windfalls in the title competition and won one 6-4 before the second set dropped with the same score. She gathered in the third for another 6-4 victory to bind the game to three each for the two teams, making the stage for De Bruijn.

De Bruijn played one of the best matches in the Playoff championship and won the Titleat No. 2 singles for the Gusties after staying behind in the first set, 4-6. She placed scores of 6-3 and 6-2 in sets two and three before the decision point and hit the team for the first time since 2018 for the NCAA tournament. She also won 6-2, 6-3 against Olaf's No. 2.

De Bruijn and Elvestrom are the first gusts of wind that are selected as the Doubles team of the year since the prize was made in the 2022-23 season. Elvestrom is the second of the program to win Rookie of the Year and to become a member of teammate Austin, who won the inaugural prize in 2023. The All-Miac selection in Singles and Doubles is the third for Austin, who is recognized in each of her three seasons. The Bruijn's all-conference subjessions are her second, which last year were named after both the singles and double teams, while Szalay collected her third consecutive Double Prize. Both Yakimova and Haddorff now have three honorable mention, each, while the Gustie First-Years all collected the first prizes of their young career.

Head coach Jon Carlson '88 has completed the big prizes for the team and collected his 11th coach of the year title and only since 2021-22. Carlson led the gusts back to the Sweep conference title for the first time in seven years and never dropped a double match against a Miac opponent in every position. The extraction coach of all time in Division III tennis history, Carlson overshadowed Victory 700 this season and became the first women's coach to reach the milestone at the level of Diii. He is in sixth place of all collegial tennis coaches for women for victories in the NCAA history, and is the third winning active coach in all divisions of collegial tennis behind only Brian Kalbas from North Carolina and Lynn's Mike Perez.

His regular seasonal title, on the market on April 27, marked the 29th time that the wind flies went without losses in the Miac and the 25th for Carlson, who earned his 50th regular seasonal championship and 25th with the Tennis Program for Women. Carlson, who won 25 with the Gustavus Swimming & Diving teams (13 men, 12 women), is in second place under MIAC coaches for most won championships, and first under both active MIAC coaches and all-time coaches at current institutions. Only St. Thomas' Joe Sweeney has more in his career, with 85 between the Cross Country and Track & Field teams from Tommie and Ladies (inside and outside). This is the 23rd time between his three teams that Carlson has been selected as the MIAC coach of the year (11 lady tennis, Seven Men's Swim & Dive, Five Women's Swim & Dive). He was named the Women's Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year earlier this season.

Carleton's nr. 1 Amelia ASFAW (15-3, 9-0 MIAC) werd uitgeroepen tot de Singles-speler van het jaar, terwijl St. Olaf's Olha Zubarieva (10-9, 4-6 MIAC) de Chris Evert Award behaalde, die jaarlijks een senior tennisstudent-atleten tentoonstelling en exemplarische atletiek, academische, academische, academische, achieved academic, academic, academic, academic, academic, and humanitarian performance.

The windfalls (26-7, 10-0 Miac) start with NCAA tournament game at 10 am Friday 9 May. The team travels to Chicago with a first round bye, confronted with no. 35 Hope (Mich.) Or Uw-Superior. De Windvlagen already met both teams this season and defeated Superior 7-0 on March 22 for a 5-2 victory over Hope in Ronde in the annual Midwest Invite on April 4. Friday's winner will be the other half of the bracket, with no. 1 u Chicago, North Central (ill.) And Co (Iowa), for a Saturday regional championship.