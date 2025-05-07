Hockey of ladies remains a tough climb in a sport that is historically dominated by men, characterized by limited financing, unequal access and a lack of visibility. But for players such as Erin Schlie and Julia Gross-Turkey, Juniors in Michigan States Ladies Club Hockey Team, the challenges extend beyond the ice rink.

They are not only challenging the system, they are cleared the way for the next generation of girls who want to see themselves in the game.

Schlie and Gross-Turkey have fought for recognition in ways that go much further than their skills on ice, from defying the long journeys to exercises and games to changing into improvised changing rooms.

Schlie started in figure skating lessons in her hometown Hinsdale, Illinois and from there it turned into a lifelong love for hockey.

Julia Gross-Turkey poses on Vastdag with her goalkeeper that represents the six nations of the Grand River-Stam. Gross-Turkey was transferred to Michigan State after two seasons to play at Indiana Tech.



Originally my father placed me and my sister in figure skates and my brother in hockey skating, Schlie said. One day I just told my father that I wanted to go to hockey practice.

Schlie and her father went to a local usual sports store that same day to choose hockey equipment and she never looked back. She played with boys for three years before switching to a girls' team as more opportunities opened.

There were just many girls who played at my age, she said. So we played in boys' competitions until more girls became members.

Schlie decided to stay with the sport, even when her teams won third parties.

We were terrible. WO gets excited when we have won five games in a season, she said. But I thought it was great. The area, the teammates, the atmosphere. It didn't even matter that we won down wounds.

Schlie continued to play through club changes and competition levels motivated by her father who coached many of her teams.

Erin Schlie poses with her father after completing a match on the Glenview stars. Schlie was coached by her father in several teams during her youth who played hockey.

He pushed me to be better every summer with training plans, ice age, everything, she said. See how much my father and brother loved it. I knew there was no reason that I couldn't love it that much.

Schlie had a largely positive experience with playing COED teams as a child, but that was not the case for every girl in the sport.

I was lucky, she said. The boys in my team were still young, so their egos had not yet developed. We were all able to handle each other and I never really had problems.

She started playing with boys around the age of nine and said that the atmosphere was fun and was the least included at that level. But in high school she saw a clear shift. One of her colleagues, a girl in the Junior Varsity team at the same school where her brother Varsity played, was confronted with ruthless teasing.

They would laugh at how she skated, how she dressed, even her equipment, she said. They would occur as her friend, then turn around and laugh behind her back.

The treatment was sufficient to completely push her away from school hockey.

I didn't want to go through that, she said. She loved the game, but those guys made it miserable for her. It is not about being good whether Badits are being respected. And every child deserves that.

Gross-Turkey Msus goalkeeper, was born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and did not get on the ice until she was almost a teenage much later than most of her Canadian colleagues. But today she is proudly in the fold, not only as goalkeeper, but as a pioneer for representation in women's hockey.

Hockey is huge in Canada, but I tried any other sport before I came in, said Gross-Turkey. I didn't even start skating until I was about eight or nine, and I didn't become a goalkeeper until I was 12. That was considered very late.

Gross-Turkey was transferred to MSU in the fall after two seasons at Indiana Tech, and she is now studying criminal law with a minor in Indian studies. Her journey through Hockey has taken over her over the south of Ontariofrom Stoney Creek to North Yorkfacting teams to find the right fit and better opportunities.

Gross-Turkey credits her family, especially her father and grandfather, to help her stay motivated.

My parents were incredibly supportive, especially because goalkeeper equipment was so expensive, she said. And my father always believed in me. Woens -like tour universities, and say hed, you can be. That really kept me up.

Breek in the hockey world like a young native woman, however, was not easy.

Politics in hockey is huge, and that is part of the reason why I got so much, she said. Sometimes you went to a try -out and you know that the team had already been chosen.

She also had trouble finding cultural representation on and next to the ice. Gross-Turkey, who is Mohawk and from the six nations of the Grand River, ensured that her identity was part of her equipment.

My goalkeeper mask represents my community. That is really important for me because I had not grow up that kind of representation, Gross-Turkey said.

The challenges remained, although playing in the US with access to more ladies teams came in many parts of Canada.

I never had a female coach until I was older, she said. And when I trained outside my team, I am the only girl who only became in the dressing room and felt disconcerted.

All in all, the most painful struggle for Schlie and Gross-Turkey has been the lack of respect and visibility to women's hockey. They fight for recognition, for Ice Age, for the same opportunities that are offered to their male counterparts.

Julia Gross-Turkey is on the couch during an Indiana Tech game. Gross-Turkey is Mohawk and of the six nations of the Grand River-Stam and represents her community on her goalkeeper mask.

We do not receive the same financing or recognition as the men's programs. Always fought for ice age. Always fought for resources, said Gross-Turkey. But we have to keep fighting. Our voices deserve to be heard.

Gross-Turkey is also the only Canadian in the MSU Womens Club team and often finds itself thinking about how far they get.

Sometimes I am in the net and I think, this is really cool. This all came out, she said with a smile. It's worth it. When I grew up, the only time we saw ladies' hockey was hockey at the Olympic Games and now there is more visibility, and I want girls to see that they also belong on the ice.

Schlie and Gross-Turkey have found a deep sense of empowerment in their struggle. For Schlie, a woman in hockey means being the world showing that gender does not define the power.

Every time I get on the ice, I show that women belong here, she said. We are just as strong, just as capable, and deserve just as every man who takes his skates.

For gross-tourkey, the band with her teammates is worth what makes the trip worthwhile.

It's not just about hockey for us, Gross-Turkey smiled as she said. It's about family. The other women in this team are my sisters. We push each other to be better, just not on the ice, but in life. We all confronted with some of the same obstacles and were stronger.

The fight is not just for them. It is for the next generation of young girls who dream of stepping on the ice. Both Schlie and Gross-Turkey are dedicated to creating a space where young girls welcomed, empowered and confident.

Erin Schlie poses with her brother after winning a champion match. Schlies Broer is two years younger than she and also played hockey growing up.

I want them to know that there is a place for them, Gross-Turkey said, her voice full of passion. The sport has so much to offer and I want them to feel that they can get on that ice and possess it.