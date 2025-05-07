Olympic highlights 07/05/2025





The American swimmer Gary Hall JR has received 10 replica Olympic medals from IOC president Thomas Bach during an emotional private ceremony in Olympic House. His 10 medals from three Olympic Games (Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004) were destroyed when Fire swept his neighborhood in Los Angeles earlier this year. When hearing about his loss, The IOC announced that it would offer him replicas to make up for it. On this moving occasion, IOC president Thomas Bach said: we really appreciate your presence here. I can't tell you how much we admire you, not just because of the medals, but because when we read your tragic story about losing your house, your possessions and all your worldly properties, this went directly to our heart. But even more, when we learned how to conquer this tragedy in the style of a real Olympic champion, who showed all the resilience, courage and trust that you were known for at that time as a athlete, but you showed again under very different circumstances. After receiving the Olympic medals, Hall Jr spoke about what it meant for him to receive these replacements: I am emotional, it is difficult for me to put together words in this time. In the first place I would like to express my gratitude. Hall Jr was at the emotions of the moment and showed two gold medals from Atlanta 1996 and Athens 2004 that had melted in the fire and melted together. Hall Jr continued and said: I can't thank the Olympic movement enough for their support through this very difficult time. Their realizations through this process that outweigh the feeling of loss and that is this word of solidarity and what it means: the value of friends outweighs the value of objects, and the character cannot be taken away, it cannot be burned, it cannot be lost and what in us, our mind, our soul that is important. We live in a time of capitalism, consumerism and you realize when you lose everything how little is really needed. He also told the audience how much he is looking forward to the LA28 Olympic Games: I was 10 years old when La organized the 1984 Olympic Games, and I was old enough to see [] What the Olympic Games were, its scale, the importance, the meaning of the world stage in the 1984 Olympic Games. This inspired me more than any genetic legacy or family tradition that gave me. As part of the ceremony, Hall JR also signed the Olympic Wall in the Olympic House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.olympics.com/ioc/news/olympic-highlights-07-05-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos