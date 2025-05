What is Rome's tennis scheme? | ATP Tour

Facebook





E -Mail Rome What is Rome's tennis scheme? Carreno Busta, Nishioka to play on Pietrangeli May 06, 2025 Getty images The international BNL of Italy runs from 7-18 May.

By ATP staff The International BNL from 2025 of Italy starts on Wednesday, when home favorites Lorenzo Sonego and Luciano Darderi will appear on the central field. View the order from Wednesday to play below.



Order of Play – Wednesday 07 May 2025

Central Field – Start 11:00

WTA – Sara Errani (Ita) vs Naomi Osaka (JPN) Not before 13:00

ATP – Tallon Griarspoor (Ned) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

ATP – Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) USA [Q] Roman Andres Burruchaga (Arg) Not before 19:00

WTA – Antonia Ruzic (CRO) vs Tyra Caterina Grant (Ita) Not before 20:30

ATP – Yunchaokete BU (CHN) vs Luciano Darderi (Ita) Grand Stand Arena – Start 11:00

ATP – Jiri Lehecka (HE) vs Alexandre Muller (FRA) Not before 13:00

WTA – Elisabetta Cocciasto (Ita) vs Elina Avanesyan (Arm)

WTA – Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) vs Veronika Kudermetova

ATP – [WC] Francesco Passaro (ITA) VS [Q] Tseng tseng (tpe)

WTA – Alexandra Eala (Phi) vs Marta Kostyuk (OKR) Super Tennis Arena – Start 11:00

ATP – Jordan Thompson (AUS) vs Giovanni Mpeshi Perricard (FRA)

WTA is – Sugini (ITA) vs Vicctoriaoria Mboko (CAN)

WTA – Bianca Andreescu (Can) vs Federica Urgesi (ITA)

ATP – Christopher O'Connell (AUS) VS [LL] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

WTA – Maya Joint (AUS) vs Emma Raducanu (GBR) Pietrangeli – Begin 11:00

WTA – Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Osorio (Col)

ATP – Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) vs [LL] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

ATP – Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) VS [Q] Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

WTA – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Katie Boulter (GBR)

ATP – Laslo Djere (SRB) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Court 14 – Start 11:00

ATP – Daniel Altmaier (Ger) vs Francisco Comesana (ARG)

WTA – Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

WTA – Ashlyn Krueger (US) vs. Anna Bondar (She)

WTA – Emilian Arang (Col) vs Victory Toms (BUL)

ATP – [Q] Vilius Gaubas (LTU) vs Damir Dzumhur (BIH) Court 1 – Begin 11:00

ATP – Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs Corentin Mouth (FRA)

WTA – Elena -Gabriela Rus (Rou) vs Polina Kudermetova

What-start

ATP – Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) VS [Q] Otto Virtanen (Fin)

WTA – Dayana Yastremska (OKR) vs Anastasia Potapova Court 2 – Begin 11:00

WTA – Marketa Vendrousova (CZE) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)

ATP – [Q] Carlos Taberner (ESP) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic (US)

WTA – Hailey Baptiste (US) vs Anna Blinkova

WTA – Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs Olga Danilovic (SRB)

WTA – Katie Volynets (US) vs Arantxa Rus (Ned) Court 15 – Start 11:00

WTA – Caroline Dolehide (US) vs Sorana Cirstea (Rou)

ATP – [Q] Vit Kopiva (CZE) vs Quentin Halys (van)

WTA – Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) vs Eva Lys (Ger)



