5 players Michigan Football could turn the recruitment path
With the definition of dedication that is increasingly loosely defined in this zero-oriented era, we have a few football recruits look at in the 2026 class that the Michigan wolverines could turn around in the coming months.
Shadarius Toodle
An Auburn commit from Mobile, Alabama, Todle is a four-star Linebacker and the No. 164 Player in the 2026 class. Despite his promise to the Tigers, he hires countless official visits, including Michigan in the weekend of 30 May. This follows a home visit by Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary on April 18.
Outside of relationships I am also looking at how coaches coach, their player development, who wins championships and academics, Todle told ON3.
The Wolverines excel in all three of those areas, and although it may seem far -fetched to turn Todle out of his home, his constant interest in Michigan are more possible than one thinks.
Michigan still had to land a Linebacker in 2026 and Todle would be a great first addition to the position group.
Get Malo
From now on, Moala is dedicated Texas A&M. The four -star California Edge Rusher and No. 241 Player in the nation is not fully finished with his recruitment. According to ON3Moala is expected to visit Michigan, Our LadyTexas, UCLA and USC in the coming weeks.
Those schools reach out about once a week or so to check me. I now just stay the connections with coaches. Those schools show interest in me, so I will make some visits and see what it is like at those schools, Moala said.
Michigan already has a commitment from 2026 three-star Edge Rusher Tariq Boney, but continues to recruit a handful of others in the classroom. See if the Wolverines can form any soil in Moalas recruitment.
Shavar Young Jr.
Young is a four -star cornerback from Knoxville, Tennessee and is committed to Clemson last August. He confirmed his interest again In the Tigers a few months ago.
However, defensive back coach Lamar Morgan has proven that he is never out of the race. Remember that Morgan successfully turned around Jordan Young Van Clemson, Shamari Earls from Georgia and Elia Dotson In the 2025 cycle alone, only from Pittsburgh.
Nothing is certain nowadays until a player registers at the university, and if there is someone who can poach young away from Clemson, his Morgan.
Jordan Campbell
The grandfather Locka, Florida Four-Star has been dedicated to Miami since November 2023. However, he also played host for Jean-Mary in January and posted this photo on social media:
Just like Todle, Campbell could form the basis for the 2026 Linebackers group. Miami has been a tumultuous program lately, with three different head coaches since 2018 and a record of 22-16 in the Mario Cristobal era.
Michigan is also not the only candidate to turn Campbell, with other schools such as Auburn and Nebraska In the mix.
Chaston Smith
Smith, a four -star cornerback from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is committed to Notre Dame in December. However, Morgan does not give up yet and even visited Smiths at home at the end of January.
The Wolverines have four -star cornerback Brody Jennings, but there is no doubt that they want to get a few more boys on board in the class of 2026. Stealing a man away from the fighting Irish would be the icing at the top.
