



The Domestennis teams (20-8, 5-5 Mac) Grand Season ended on Friday afternoon with a loss for Ohio State (23-3, 12-1 Big 10), the fourth seed, in the NCAA tournament. De Bulls performed a remarkable fight, but eventually lost 4-0 when the state of Ohio dominated the court in all matches. The game started with Doubles with Ohio State quickly set the tone for the afternoon and maintained. In the first double, the Buckeyes won the victory with a score of 6-2. On the second court, UBS duo of first-year student Blanca Berges and Senior Jagmeet Kaur gave a tough fight, but eventually fell against the Buckeyes with a final score of 4-3 the Buckeyes who earn the double point. The bulls were again defeated by the buckeyes in the last Doubles competition with a score of 6-3, giving the Buckeyes an early 1-0 lead over the double games. The singles competitions followed the same pattern, where the Buckeyes took an early lead. Ohio State dominated the court and won all singles matches. In the second singles match, Kaur gave a glimpse of the victory for the Bulls when she won the second set against the Buckeyes with a 6-3 score. However, the state of Ohio dominated by winning the first and third sets, giving Ohio State a 3-0 lead. The rest of the singles matches were led by Ohio State while surpassing the bulls on every court with clean victories, half of the singles matches that were not completed when Ohio State already ensured the 4-0 victory. For Kaur, this competition closed its non -bredent tennis career. She ended her season with a hard fight because she was the only bull who won a set against the Buckeyes. Regarding the rest of the bulls, their remarkable season has ended. Although their run on the NCAA tournament was over earlier than expected, their resilience and teamwork that have been shown throughout the season will be reminded for the coming seasons. The team showed an exponential growth and will continue to use all the challenges they have confronted for the following season to improve. The sports agency can be reached on [email protected]

