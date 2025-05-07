Newcastle Set to Race for Bayer Leverkusen Center -back Jonathan Tah – Paper Talk | Football news

The best stories and rumors about the newspapers of Wednesday …

Sun

Newcastle United will participate in the race for Bayer Leverkusen Center-back Jonathan Tah.

Leicester City focuses on Bristol City Manager Liam Manning, with the degraded club that is separating this summer with Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Image:

Bayer Leverkusen Defender Jonathan Tah will interest a number of Premier League clubs this summer





Antony claims that leaving Manchester United to become a member of Real Betis was the best decision he has ever made.

Inter Milan fans argue to be returned to the San Siro – after departure while Barcelona won and before their incredible comeback.

World Cup 2026 Tickets went on sale – with some costs to an eye -sewatige £ 55,000.

Arsenal is considering another step for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in.

Emma Raducanu says that she is “nervous” about not in a drug test to drop if she ever takes infected medicines – or if she was deliberately the target of restaurant watchers.

Anthony Joshua has revealed that he is on track to make a serious investment in Watford.

Time

The super agent Jorge Mendes has denied accusations of tax fraud in Portugal, but takes steps to pay € 18 million (about £ 15.3 million) to the tax authorities of the country.

England probably has more players on a lucrative Zeven-a-Side tournament this month then one of their most important rivals at Euro 2025.

The Alpine Team director Oliver Oakes has resigned and will be replaced by Flavio Briatore after a controversial driver who had split internal opinion.

Talking

Arsenal shows new interest in West Ham wing player Mohammed Kudus.

Image:

Mohammed Kudus van West Ham is said to be an arsenal target





Daily mirror

Jack Kingdon, Sam Murray and James Nolan are all ready to leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

The attacker once tipped to follow Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie have found themselves without a club of 29 years. James Wilson took a brace on his husband UTD debut on 18, but this season is unable to impress Northhampton Town.

Wilfried Zaha has almost excluded a return to Crystal Palace in the future and seems satisfied with his estate in the club.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has revealed that club heads have raised a big question from him-the Welsh side at the Deadpool star not to be the case with his beneficial for the opposition.

Arsenal could be forced to pay even more for transfer goal Benjamin Sesko after RB Leipzig had increased his release clause.

Daily Telegraaf

Rayan Ait-Nouri is offered a new contract by Wolves in the midst of interest in his signature, whereby Liverpool reportedly viewed the full-back.

Chelsea is expected to discuss the rewarding Moises Caicedo, who regards the club as one of the best midfielders in the world – with a new contract this summer.

Saudi Pro League Club Al-Hilal is willing to offer Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes more than £ 1 million a week.

Daily mail

Manchester City and Real Madrid have suffered a transfer bladder with Bayer Leverkusen -Midfender Florian Wirtz is said to only be a member of Bayern Munich.

Image:

Florian Wirtz celebrates after scoring Germany





Arsenal is expected to give Liverpool an honorary guard at Anfield this weekend.

Premier League bosses are worried that their stars are being driven to let the breaking point break when England chooses their strongest possible team for this summer's European Under-21 championships.

Arsene Wenger has proposed a radical new offside rule that would see attackers mentioned on the side of their body if a part of their bodies is in accordance with a defender.

The guardian

Caleb Ewan, on his peak, one of the greatest talents of Australian bicycles, has amazed the sport by announcing its immediate retirement.

Donald Trump exclaimed on Tuesday the first meeting of the World Cup Task Force of his administration in a public event in which he revealed that he did not know that Russia had been banned from FIFA matches and stated that the tournament would go without hungry.

Athletics

President Donald Trump has appointed Andrew Giuliani, the son of the former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, as executive director of the World Cup Task Force 2026.

Daily record

Ben Doak has received a potential path to the first team of Liverpool with Federico Chiesa 'Torn' over his Anfield.

The first details of the SPFL are planning to revise the lower competitions have been revealed with the debilitating play-offs championship that must change under the new plans.

The hope of Rangers to make significant investments in the summer transfer market can be seriously limited by financial fair play rules.

Rangers' Fan Advisory Board held a meeting with the club board to discuss the Graeme Souness Tifo that appeared before their collision with Celtic – and say that they 'robust' the views of supporters in the 90 -minute sitdown.

Scottish sun

Birmingham is said to be able to make loan agreements for Rangers, I link Ben Davies and Kieran Dowell for £ 3.5 million this summer.