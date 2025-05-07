Sports
Former FSU football head coach considered one of the worst employees of the past decade
Florida State has one of the largest, fastest rising programs in University Football, given the 150+ year history of sport at collegial level. Despite the fact that some squadrons in the early 1900s, the history of FSU Football really begins after the Second World War when the university became co -education forever.
Read more: Former Quarterback from the state of Florida State announces shocking pension
The football program was the youngest addition to Power 5 when it came to the Atlantic Coast conference in the early 1990s. After UCF joined BIG 12 in 2023, this was no longer the youngest program in the large University Football.
With that history, three national championships, three Heisman Trophy winners and 16 conference titles are much proud.
And proudly comes busy.
When Florida State Willie Taggart hired in December 2017, it felt like a match made in heaven. The seminoles came from a Downslide, just a few years away from a national championship. Taggart grew on a fan of the state of Florida and had a history of not only recruiting the state, but also to turn programs. He achieved USF to 10 victories and made Oregon in a bowl-considerable bowl after a 4-8 season.
Players were instructed to learn the Vecht song, black uniforms were the first week of the season for a crowded Doak Campbell Stadium during Labor Day Weekend.
But then Teen met Leer.
Taggart would eventually go 9-12 during his time as FSU's head coach and was fired at Miami at home in only his second season after losing 27-10.
Will Backus of CBS Sports describes the rent of Taggart as the fourth worst (out of 15) in the past 10 years.
Backus written:
“Taggart had an interesting pedigree when he arrived in the state of Florida. He only spent one season with Oregon in advance, causing the ducks to lead to a 7-5 record. Before that he coached in Western Kentucky (2010-12) and Zuid-Florida (2013-16) with only a 40-45 in-record inecord in record in 2013. Last year with the program in his last year with the program A relatively
–Will Backus, CBS Sports
The appointment of Taggart was not a bright spot for the Seminoles football program, but it led the way to the term of office of Mike Norvell in Tallahassee.
The 'Noles will look back from a 2-10 season in 2024. They open their 2025 campaign with Alabama at home on August 30.
Read more: Ex-Florida State WR is joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
To keep up with Free coverage of the state of Florida Football during the low season
|
