Manhattan Beach, California (KABC) – The DIRECTOR that was involved in a crash in which Loyola High School Tennis star Braun Levi died in Manhattan Beach drove a suspended driver's license at the time of the fatal crash, De Los Angeles reported.

Jenia Resha Belt, 33, was arrested on the spot, according to the police of Manhattan Beach.

Belt rode a suspended driver's license from an earlier drunken driving arrest, Time reported, with reference to public registers.

According to researchers, the senior of high school walked around 1 o'clock Sunday with a friend with a friend past Sepulveda Boulevard, when he was hit by a vehicle.

Belt is now confronted with possible dizzy and murder attacks. She is held without bail.

The news of the teenager's death spread quickly.

“I was at a tennis tournament and it just didn't really feel,” said Kiran Spurling, a Loyola High -first -year student who played tennis with Levi.

Braun Levi was hit in Manhattan Beach early on Sunday morning and killed as he walked with a friend, according to the police. His family was one of the many who lost their house in the Palisades Fire.

The Levi family issued a sincere statement on Monday and said that his legacy and joy will always be remembered.

“After Losing Braun, there forever be an emptiness in our Hearts – We are choosing to celebrate the extraordinary 19 years we were lucky enough to share with him. Braun lived with a spirit few ever do – always known, and whine, and andy and and and and and and and like, and whine, and andy and andy and andy and andy and and and and and and and like, and whessly, and andy and andy and andy and andy and andy and andy. On the Tennis Court and his Academic Achievements, What Made Us The Most Proud was the way he treated Others – with Kindness, Respect, and A Light That Torn in every room he entered.

Levi was a nationally arranged tennis star at Loyola High School in LA and had just won his fourth consecutive Tennis League championship last week. The student athlete was planning to continue his tennis career on the field at the University of Virginia.

“I once played Doubles with him and he was really a great, not only wise, but was a great teammate,” said Spurling. “He would like me even if I had a bad chance.”

Only a few months ago the Levi family lost their house in the Palisades Fire.

Father John Quinn from Loyola High said that Levi took that tragedy and made a way of helping others.

“Just a very moving experience to see Braun take his senior project to be outside of Loyola to turn it in to help students, to help others who were in the same situation to have lost everything they had,” said Quinn.

On Sunday evening, Levi's close school community took tears -filled prayer vigil on campus.

The group said they find strength together.

“Braun was a friend and an inspiration for me,” said Loyola High Assistant director Paul Jordan. “He was a friend for everyone who knew him, and we are all better because they knew him. Braun loved his family, he loved Loyola, he loved his Palisades community, and he loved all of you, his colleague -well.”

Levi is survived by his parents and older sister.

“May Braun's faith, the joy of everyday appreciation and his desire to love all people, inspire us all to live full every day. We pray to the Lord,” said a friend in the Wake.