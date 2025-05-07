



A former university football player who played for the University of Miami and the University of Maryland has been arrested for accusation of second -degree murder, people can confirm. Avantae Williams, 24, was taken into custody on Monday 5 May and accused of second -degree murder, according to Volusia County inmate records assessed by people. He is currently being held without bond. The arrest of Williams comes days after the police claim that the former university footballer opened fire in McCabes Bar in Deland, Fla., On Saturday 3 May, in which a 32-year-old man was killed. Reportedly, Williams fled the scene after the shooting, who also injured a bartender who sustained shot wounds on both hands, said the police of Deland An explanation Earlier this week on Facebook. The bartender was taken to the hospital with non-lifferring injuries, the police of Deland added. Keshod Harris, 32, was killed in the shooting after he had been beaten several times, the police said. Avantae Williams.

G Fiume/Getty

The shooting started after a fist fight broke out between different men, the police of Deland said in his statement. The police then claim that Williams got a weapon and started shooting. Allegedly, he reportedly fled the stage before officers arrived in McCabes on Saturday morning around 1:30 am and the police seem to have avoided the rest of the weekend until his arrest on Monday. At the moment this remains an open and active investigation, the police police said in a statement on Facebook. Avantae Williams.

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty

Never miss a story The free daily newsletter of people To stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from juicy news about celebrities to compelling stories about human interest. Williams is a former defensive back that played two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes in 2021 and 2022 before switching to play for the Maryland Terrapins in 2023. Once the name of the top safety recruitment in the country, according to ESPN, Williams career seemed to be demolished at Miami before it once started in 2021 when the hurricanes apologized from the team after he was accused of attacking a pregnant woman, according to one ESPN Report at the time. After the charges were withdrawn, Williams came to the team again, but had a suspension of the half season to start his NCAA career. He later passed to Maryland and only played five games during the 2023 season before entering the transfer portal, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. However, Williams has never become a member of another team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/former-miami-football-player-avantae-williams-charged-murder-11729424

