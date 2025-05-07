



Rome, go. (May 6, 2025) The tennis team of the University of North Alabama Ladies of the late season will continue on Wednesday 7 May with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the opening round of the UTR Sports NIT tournament in Rome, GA. This marks the first Postseason performance for Una Women's Tennis Since moving to Division I. Una, Middle Tennessee will play in the first round. Una will compete with a field of eight teams representing six conferences, including Charlotte, Washington State, Appalachian State, MTSU, Noord -Texas, Northern Illinois and Saint Mary's College of California. North Alabama, held in the Rome Tennis Center in Berry College, will come across the Blue Raiders at 2 p.m. for fans who follow in the schools. The winner will continue with the winner of Charlotte and Saint Mary's in the semi -final, completed with the final on Saturday 9 May. The competitions have live statistics thanks to Ioncourt, with a live streaming options available via Playsight. Fans can create a free account to view all promotion during the tournament. Full results and a summary are posted every day on Roarlions.com, but fans can also follow the Una Tennis Social Media pages. Double info Utr sports nit championship first round

Matchup: North Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee State

Date: Friday 2 May

Time: 2 p.m. ct / 3 p.m.

Location: Rome, Ga.

Location: Rome Tennis Center

Live statistics: ioncourt (Roarlions.com)

Live video: Plunge (Roarlions.com)

Social media:@Artnis Notes About the NIT championships: The Lions will play in the third representation of the NIT championships. It marks the second consecutive appearance for North Alabama, where the men's team deserves a bid in the UTR NIT 2024. Tulsa won the titles for men and ladies in 2024. Liberty Men's Tennis and TCU Domestennis also won the inaugural competition in 2023. Last time –out: Due to the last outing of the Tennis team of the women's team, the Lions saw on April 19 against the Stetson Hatters in the Asun Tournament final. North Alabama was short of the title and fell on the top placed Hatters, 4-2. Junior Lena Karlovac and second -year -old Mathilde Delaney De Lions led with respective singles victories, but Stetson's double-point victory and three singles victories led to the Hatters gained the title. Awards in abundance: The Atlantic Sun Conference announced the 2025 Postseason Awards for Domestennis on April 16, emphasized by individual awards for two lions. Head coach Olaya Garrido-Rivas was named the Asun's Co-Coach of the Year with Stetsons Travis Sandlant and earned the first Division I Coach of the Year-Eer from the program and only since Kevin Bradford in 1992 (Gulf South Conference). Senior Stanislav Bobrovnikov was appointed as the all-academic team of the conference, together with a first team selection. Bobrovnikova and Junior Eeva Ristola Around the Postseason Awards that won the first Asun Double pair of the year honor of the program. Scouting the Lions: North Alabama has a 17-5 record with a 7-2 record in Asun competition. The Lions want to add a third victory to their seasonal number after the season and earn two in the conference tournament of April 17-19. In the season, Una 36-18 is in doubles and 78-37 in Singles. Four players have more than 10 victories in Doubles, led by Junior Eeva Ristola (17), Bobrovnikova (14) and a two -way band between second -year students Ada Karabacak and Delaney (11). Karabacak leads all players in Singles victories with 16, followed by Bobrnikova (14), Delaney (13), Junior Senem Oceal (13) and Ristola (12). Scouting Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders enter the Postseason matchup with a record of 17-8. In the last outing, Middle Tennessee participated in the USA Championship Tournament Conference and Jacksonville State defeated 4-0 in the first round, before he fell in the semi-final of Louisiana Tech, 4-1. Middle Tennessee wins its double matches with a rate of 63.3 percent with a record of 38-22, as well as a profit percentage of 61.9 percent in Singles Play (70-43). Rutuja Chaphalkar leads the team with 16 Doubles victories, with Chaphalkar and Doubles partner Alessia Truden with the Team High in Paarwiningen (14-3 record). Iharia Sposetti keeps the team high in singles victories with a 13-6 record. Middle Tennessee earned three All-Conference USA enacting in Truden (First Team Singles/Second Team Doubles), Cassidy Mataia (Second Team Singles) and Chaphalkar (Second Team Doubles). The head coach of the Blue Raiders is Tayo Bailey-Duvall. Series History: North Alabama and Middle Tennessee meet for the second all-time matchup, where the Blue Raiders took the only 2019 match with 7-0. For more information about North Alabama Athletics, visitwww.roarlions.comand follow Una AthleticsFacebook“TwitterAndInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://roarlions.com/news/2025/5/6/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-to-face-middle-tennessee-in-nit-opener-wednesday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos