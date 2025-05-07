



Cincinnati fluctuates a local scout to help disadvantaged children play tennis, even when they are alone. VED DESSHMUKH, who will soon be the youngest Eagle Scout in our region at just 14 years old, has built a tennis exercise wall for the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation at Withrow University High School. “When I grew up, I didn't really have too much access to a tennis court everywhere in my neighborhood, so what I would often do is that I would just want to play tennis balls against our garage, because that was easily accessible to me at the time and I feel that that kind of faded in what you see here,” DeShmukh said. The young tennis enthusiast, who now plays for the Tennis team of Cincinnati Country Day School, picked up a racket for the first time when he was very young. “I would say maybe around 5 or 6,” said Dshmukh. For his Eagle Scout project, Dshmukh had to plan, develop and participate in a service project of your choice. His love for tennis inspired his decision to build the practice wall. WATCH: How the project flourished Youngest Eagle Scout in the region builds tennis board for disadvantaged youth “I chose those colors because it is what the motto of Cincinnati Tennis Foundation had in it,” said Dshmukh. The Van Dshmukh family and other troop members helped him to build, paint and hang the board. Scout Master Aaron Knoop said that Dshmukh is a model truss “the kind of child that is for everyone when.” “I think his heart is in the right place. Absolutely in the right place,” said Knoop. Asher Hirch, head coach at the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation, was excited when Deshmukh introduced the project. “We were super pumped,” Hirch said. “We had a wall here before, but it fell apart.” The mission of the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation corresponds to the goal of Dshmukh, where Hirch says that their goal is to give every child the chance to play free tennis. “They are people like Ved and his family who make this possible,” said Hirch. For Dshmukh, the project represents more than just a community service. “For me I think it just symbolizes my love for tennis and my passion for learning others how to play it,” said Dshmukh. The tennis courts and the practice wall at Withrow University High School are open to the public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcpo.com/news/local-news/finding-solutions/cincinnati-14-year-old-builds-tennis-practice-wall-for-underserved-kids-becomes-youngest-eagle-scout-in-area

