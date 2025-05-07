



Whether they end 12-0 or 0-12, the Akron Zips 2025 season will be closed on November 18 in Bowling Green, apart from an appeal to the NCAA. The NCAA website declared Akron as not eligible For the football -post from 2025 on Tuesday afternoon because of the Academic Progress percentage (APR), which falls under the acceptable threshold. APR is essentially a metric that measures the academic eligible and graduation figures of a Varsity Sportbeurs athletes, with a perfect score at 1,000. According to the NCAA websiteTeams must earn an average APR of four years of 930 to participate in championships. For football, a program falls under the threshold from a program of conference champion matches and bowl games. The minimum threshold of 930 comes down to a graduation percentage of 50 percent. When reached by Belt Phone On Tuesday afternoon, the Athletic Department of the University of Akrons had no comments on the report. Akron's rolling four-year-old APR reported by the academic calendar of 2023-24 was 914 and 16 points descended for the mandatory score. The screenshot below From the NCAA website Akrons shows four -year Aprs, including penalties and late season restrictions: Screenshot via https://web3.ncaa.org/aprsearch/aprsearch As is apparent from the table, also Akrons four-year-old Apr also Fellow Under 930 during the Academic calendar of 2022-23, which means that the Zips received a level of practice reduction last season. The screenshot below also shows Akrons Apra in 2023-24s academic calendar compared to their colleagues in the Midden-American conference: This is not the first time that an FBS team has dealt with comparable limitations. In 2014, Idaho (which in 2018 to the FCS level droppedAnd) and Unlv Both were confronted with similar sanctions. Both teams definitively appeal to the NCAA was refused. Idaho, however, ended with 1-10 while UNLV did it with 2-11, so their respective bans were overshadowed after the season by the unfavorable results on the Gridiron. Various teams have appealed these limitations in the right way in recent years. LSU had a rolling four-year-old Apr of 923 and the state of New Mexico had a rolling four-year Apr from 916 to the Academic Year 2021-22. However, none of the programs received restrictions on practical time or non-subsidiaability after the season when the NCAA paved punishments in the aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemie. Akron is the first FBS team, because the Pandemie limitations of the NCAA is being assessed and would also be the first team that a post -season ban would have new transfer rules under the NCAAS; The Spring Transfer window closed on April 25, and under the current articles of association, every transfer student who leaves his institution after the conventional winter/spring windows must be a season of the game if they are an underclass. The university is currently under an administrative transfer after former athletic director Charles Guthrie Departed in November 2024 To take the same position at Fordham University in New York. Dr. Andrew T. Goodrich, formerly from Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina, was monitored at the end of April as the new athletic director of AkronsWith the expectation to start later this month. Since 2017, Akron has not participated in the football season. This is considered a developing story and will be updated in the right way.

