Barriers: The Utah Hockey Club is now the Mammoet from Utah

Salt Lake City It is about 10,000 years ago that a mammoth the last by Utah Land. So with that perspective, the naming process for the NHL team of Utah has not been too long.

After a 13-month process, with several rounds of fan voices and trademark issues (not to mention an entire season), the NHL team of Utah has a permanent name.

What the Utah Hockey Club was is now officially the Utah Mammoth.

The team said that a total of 850,000 votes were cast in the course of a year to eventually land in the new name.

“The community opted for the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we come from and the unstoppable power that we build together,” said ryan owners Ryan and Ashley Smith in a statement.

The announcement ends what a long process has been to find a name for the newest franchise of the NHL.

It started in April 2024 when Smith Entertainment Group published a public request with the request for potential team names. A month later, the organization released its first vote, allowing fans to choose four names of a list of 20.

That list was cut into six names Yeti, Blizzard, Hockey Club, Venom, Outlaws and Mammoth for another voting round last summer.

And then the characteristic obstacles came.

The team broke a snag with suspected beneficiary Utah Yeti When Yeti coolers refused to conclude a coexistence agreement with the team. The team had many conversations with the cooler company, and the NHL (a Yeti partner) even tried to help the scales, but Yeti eventually wanted to protect its own trademarks.

So the team continued the name that had awarded many lists, and the final mood was between Mammoth, Hockey Club and Outlaws (only after a short flirt with “Wasatch” as a potential Yeti replacement).

Utah Mammoth Logos. (Photo: Courtesy of Smith Entertainment Group)

Mammoth was the “clear favorite” in that last count, according to the team, something that was seen from fans on social media and within the Arena. But that is just one reason why the announcement on Wednesday was not a big surprise.

Last week the team essentially leaked the name by updating the YouTube handle on “Utahmammoth” a fairly clear sign of what would come.

The team even took the positive response to the hiccups as further validation that it had made the right choice for the name.

The Mammoth name also comes with many Utah tires. Mammoth fossils are found everywhere in Utah, including in Bear Lake, Fillmore, Orem, Park City and Lake Powell. A complete gigantic skeleton was even discovered in Hunting Canyon in 1988.

Regarding the rest of the branding, the team retains its inaugural seasonal colors blue, black and white, but introduces updated designs.

The primary logo has a mammoth profile with a mountain peak that forms the crown of its head. The Silhouette of Utah is embedded in the mountain, with a “M” in the state overview. Secondary logos include a tusk a “u” and a new “mammoth without font”.

Utah Mammoth Jerseys for next season. (Photo: Courtesy of Smith Entertainment Group)

Jersey designs will resemble last season's sweaters, which retain similar line patterns, but present the new markings. The home jersey will be black with the primary logo on the chest. The out of sweater will contain the diagonal “utah” wordmark in the updated font.

The sweater can be seen as a callback for the Utah Hockey Club season and it will probably not be the last one. The organization emphasized that the HC name of Utah will always remain part of its history, with future opportunities to pay tribute to the inaugural identity of the team.

For now, however, the emphasis is on launching the new brand Utah Mammoth.

Although fans had to wait for the official name, they don't have to wait for merchandise.

Hats, shirts, hoodies and more anything but Jerseys will go on sale on Wednesday at noon in the Team Store in the Delta Center. Jerseys are released, together with the rest of the uniforms of the NHL, prior to the following season.