



He was 27 years old. And we have more break news. This comes from Kansas, an hour southwest of Kansas City. Learned at least two of the people killed yesterday in a frontal collision were children. Newschopper 9 shows us the burns of the crash. Nine people were in those two cars. Only one survived. KMBC Nine s Andy Alcock visited the scene today and he joins us from Franklin County, Kansas, near Greeley. There are heartbreaking memories of what happened here on Sunday, including scorched pages like this. It seems to be a page with Spanish homework. One of the vehicles in this frontal crash had coaches and players from Tulsa who returned from a youth basketball tournament in the Kansas City area. That vehicle had five people in, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Only one person survived. Our ABC affiliate from Tulsa ABC reports that the survivor is the son of one of the coaches who was murdered. There were four people in the other vehicle. They were all killed. Blaine Siebert lives close to the highway with two lanes, which has a blind hill and a non -pass sign close to the crash site. It is a pretty dangerous piece of highway. There are many people who pass if you shouldn't do that. Blind corners and what not. Firefighters from the provinces of Franklin, Anderson and Miami, as well as EMS, came to the site here to save the lonely survivor and to release fire.

For a long time Iowa State Football Staffer under eight killed in deadly Kansas -Crash Updated: 10:16 pm CDT May 6, 2025 Iowa State University mourns the loss of old football video production specialist Alex Ernst, who was killed in a frontal crash on Sunday. The Iowa State Athletics Department remembered him for almost two decades as a dedicated and passionate contribution to Cyclone Football. “We were destroyed by the tragic death of Alex Ernst,” said ISU director of Athletiek Jamie Pollard. “Almost 20 years behind the scenes, first as a student and then as a full-time employee, Alex was a briscon hero who played an important role that played our success of our department through his excellent work in video operations. Everyone in the Athletics department family holds Alex's Geliefden in their thoughts and prayers in their GMMC Yukon.” 169 near Virginia Road in Franklin County around 5:45 PM, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, who also killed the passengers of Ernst: John Elliott, 76; Norleen Elliott, 69; and Madalyn Elliott, 33, all of Chesterfield, Missouri. The driver of the Yukon, 33-year-old Jaimon Gilstrap of Tulsa, Oklahoma, also died on the spot, together with three passengers: 14-year-old Kyrin Gilstrap, 14-year-old Donald Lander and 41-year-old Wayne Walls, all Tulsa. A fifth person in the yukon, a 15-year-old from Talala, Oklahoma, was hospitalized with injuries. Kansas Authorities Said the Yukon was Southbound when it attempt to pass another vehicle and struck igne northye northye northynnste Northynnst Bord-on-On-on-on-on-Ithe Northynnnst Northon State as a student and later transitioned into a full-time Role After Graduating with Degrees in Education and Higher Education from Iowa State in 2010 and 2014.iowa State football coach Matt Campbell described Ernst as exceptional in his work and an important and appreciated member of our football family. Iowa State University mourns the loss of old football video production specialist Alex Ernst, who was killed in a frontal crash on Sunday. The Iowa State Athletics Department remembered him for almost two decades as a dedicated and passionate contribution to Cyclone Football. “We were destroyed by the tragic death of Alex Ernst,” said ISU director of Athletiek Jamie Pollard. “Almost 20 years behind the scenes, first as a student and then as a full-time employee, Alex was an uncomfortable hero who played an important role that played the success of our ministry because of his excellent work in video operations. Everyone in the Athletics department family keeps Alex 'loved ones and friends in their thoughts and prayers, as well as the other individuals who have been lost.” Ernst, 37, drove into a Subaru defense when it collided with a GMC Yukon on US Highway 169 near Virginia Road in Franklin County around 5:45 PM, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, who also killed the passengers of Ernst: John Elliott, 76; Norleen Elliott, 69; and Madalyn Elliott, 33, all of Chesterfield, Missouri. The driver of the Yukon, 33-year-old Jaimon Gilstrap of Tulsa, Oklahoma, also died on the spot, together with three passengers: 14-year-old Kyrin Gilstrap, 14-year-old Donald Lader and 41-year-old Wayne Walls, all Tulsa. A fifth person in the Yukon, a 15-year-old from Talala, Oklahoma, was admitted to hospital with injuries. The authorities of Kansas said that the Yukon was in a southerly direction when it tried to pass another vehicle and hit Ernst's Northern Subaru frontal. Ernst started his time in the state of Iowa as a student and later turned into a full -time role after graduating with degrees in education and higher education at the state of Iowa in 2010 and 2014. Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell described Ernst as exceptional in his work and an important and appreciated member of our football family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kmbc.com/article/longtime-iowa-state-football-staffer-among-eight-killed-in-deadly-kansas-crash/64694769 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos