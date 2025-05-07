This la floating tennis club has a pinch of Country Club Swagger

P]: Text-CMS-Story-Body-Color-Text Clearfix “>

About the six players on the tennis court at noon on a Friday in Beverly Hills, I clock two Cartier watches and One Rolex. Tennis skirts are combined with thick cable-knot sweaters and white sneakers and carrier bags with collegial embroidery. From behind sunglasses and baseball caps, members seem to be in the mid -1930s. But it doesn't matter how much the scene can look like a Legacy Country Club at first sight, this meeting almost in contrast to the cities with the hand of expensive clubs with years of waiting lists and long -term membership requirements.

Kacper Owsian greets someone at his tennis clinic in Beverly Hills. (Emil Ravelo / for time)

This is Sunset Tennis Club, a membership -based tennis club that is active in a series of courts in luxury neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Founded in early 2023 by Anna and Kacper Owsian, the organization regards itself as a floating tennis club, Anna said, only without the entry thresholds that keep many millennials and hemers out.

Once a few, now business partners, Anna and Kacper emigrated from Poland to Los Angeles at the end of 2022. The couple met the couple more than ten years ago tennis in the city of Pozna, where Kacper, a former tennis procedure, followed in the footsteps of his families who coach at a tennis club and Anna, who played for pleasure, in the fashion and wellness industry. When the two moved to Los Angeles, they struggled, like many recent transplants, to find community. They used their mutual love for tennis as a way to make friends, to turn off once a week to play, followed by eating and drinking nights. From there, the idea to start the club was born as a company.

Living in prosperous Brentwood at the time, they were inspired by the aesthetics of the life of the Country Club, even if they could not actually participate. Anna wanted to borrow her experience in fashion from burning a tennis club that was more than just a place to play, but the sport we love again came up for the new generation. Kacper could teach. The first official Sunset Tennis Club started once a week in Beverly Hills, attended by a small group of friends of friends.

Sunset Tennis Club sells one -off clinics or lessons in small groups separately at the level. Kacper still teaches, but they also have a handful of coaches. Despite the lack of a single physical location, the club runs on a membership model. Anyone who can afford to invest a few hundred dollars in their game is welcome to participate directly through the brands website. Membership is layered, based on how often people want to participate in clinics. Four beginners clinics per month lasts $ 200, while reaching 12 from $ 480-540, depending on the level of experience of the members. Add-on private lessons are available.

The club plays at six locations, including Beverly Hills, Hancock Park and Brentwood who are all on private property, accessible through the personal relationships of the founders.

Sunset Tennis Club has arrived in LA at a time when racket sports become more popular. According to a study from 2024 from Racquetx, a conference for Racket Sport professionals, the category that tennis, pickleball, squash, badminton and table tennis have grown by 30% since 2021. Tennis players in the US jump from 1.9 million players to 25.7 million players in 2024, the fifth Conscutive Year of growth in the growth of the United States. The founders say that in 2025 Sunset Tennis Club has organized 1,000 players in its 25 weekly clinics and rotating events monthly.

Anna and Kacper Owsian are organizing a tennis clinic in Beverly Hills. (Emil Ravelo / for time)

The growing membership can have just as much to do with tennis sport as the fashion that is connected to it. Amanda Greeley, owner of Racket Sports Fashion Brand Spence, argues that tennis increased popularity is a result of the photogenic nature, but also society desired to connection.

Tennis looks good on Instagram, but I also believe that it is in something diepers: tennis is social. In a world where so much fitness lonely spin bikes, boot camps has become, Apps Tennis offers a real, personal connection. It is active and common.

Even if someone can become a member of Sunset Tennis Clubs, this does not mean that their events are completely deprived of the old money-wagger that is often spotted on La Tennis Courts. The organization is active in between public courts and rural clubs something that is approachable for people, but at the same time a bit exclusive and more unique, Anna said.

Anna Owsian in her tennis clinic (Emil Ravelo / for time)

Apart from access to private -courts, comes the feeling of exclusivity of the Sunset Tennis Clubs Branding and membership, which tends to share affinity for fresh tennis proteins and beautiful watches. Sunset Tennis Clubs Instagram feed is similar to that of a fashion brand. Influencers such as Song of Styles Aimee Song and Kardashian Makeup Artist Mary Phillips is known to be frequent clinics. In addition to tennis lessons, membership includes access to social events that vary from watch parties at Boutique Hotels to invitations to private boxes at tennis tournaments. The club recently worked together with the clothing company Fila to open members of the gift for a tennis outfit and an invitation for their private box suite in the high-profile BNP Paribas in the La Quinta Desert, who otherwise offer members a taste of the LA-La-Leven La-Leven daily. Chelsea Ma, a 28-year-old producer who discovered Sunset Tennis Club via an Instagram advertisement, attends a clinic with the group once a week. She says that Shes also made good friends by the club, some of whom they traveled.

I already played tennis once or twice a week, but I knew I wanted to get better, said Ma. It was hard to find friends who wanted to play tennis regularly [before joining] … the club is unique in its kind. It uses a lifestyle that their members already live on, but because of the basis of tennis.

Just like your typical country club, there is a dress code at Sunset Tennis Club clinics: Tennis white or completely black clothing is required. With most courts, the group logo is displayed on nets and it can be seen in the background of members who have carefully placed Instagram photos on the field. On the Friday that I visited in Beverly Hills, house music by Rufus du Sol gently played out of a speaker while we practiced exercises. Even with all those little details, the experience was not exactly the Ritz. Members parked on the street, bathroom access ranged by the court and there was no place and then grab a Cobb salad. But aesthetic and tonal are the touch of prosperity in reach for those who want a taste.