Sports
Utah Hockey Club to become Utah Mammoth as a team announces new name
Salt Lake City– An old beast is cheerful from the Ice Age while the Utah Hockey Club made a colossal announcement on Wednesday morning and revealed their new official name as the Utah Mammoth.
All new Utah Mammoth logos #Tuskup pic.twitter.com/XETEG6QM1G
Cole Bagley (@bagleykslsports) May 7, 2025
Utah Mammoth
After a one -year process, different rounds of voting fans and more than 850,000 total voices, the newest franchise of the NHL finally settled on Utah Mammoth as their new name and the clear favorite among fans.
A new ice age is passed on. Introduction of Utah Mammoth. #Tuskup pic.twitter.com/b2yuofldt
– Utah Mammoth (@utahhockey club) May 7, 2025
“We could no longer be more enthusiastic about launching the official name and markings for the NHL hockey team of Utah. When it came to mentioning the team, we did something unknown by four rounds of community votes, including feedback, not only on potential names, but also on potential logos, and ash, said ashoth and ashhoth, said ashoth and ashoth.
From the first day we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are pleased to celebrate today's launch with the whole state. “
The organization maintained their original color scheme from Salt White, Rock Black and Mountain Blue and made various adjustments to the original logo that fans voted for at the end of January to form their new primary top.
Found in the new primary mammoth logo are nodding to the state of Utah, including the Wasatch Mountains and peaks covered with snow that form the animals; the shape of Utah, subtly embedded in the Bergsilhouette; and the curved tissue to form a daring you
An “M” can also be found in the overview of Utah as a nod to the name of the team.
The secondary logo includes the word utah with the gigantic tusk embedded in the U, as well as a daring tasted “U.”
The third logo or “utah badge” is more a classic emblem inspired by the Utah Stairstep design of the franchises inaugural seasonal jerseys.
The official slogan of the Utah Mammoth will be #tusksup.
A mascot in Aarena will be unveiled in the coming months.
Utah mammoth jerseys and clothing
While the organization immediately shifts their branding to Utah Mammoth, the sweaters of the team retain the same striping design and receive updated giant brands.
The mammoth jerseys from 2025-26 Utah.#Tuskup pic.twitter.com/itjwhvmhdv
Cole Bagley (@bagleykslsports) May 7, 2025
The Thuis Jersey remains rock black and has the new primary Mammome logo on the chest with the Fresh Utah Badge on the shoulders.
The out -sweater also remains Salt White, with the inaugural season Utah Stairstep design with an updated font on the front and the primary logo of the Mountain Mammoth on every shoulder.
“The idea of representing Utah when we love the state, on the road, play against other teams in the competition; it is a point of pride to have Utah decorated over our chest and see our new primary brand in our home arena with our home brands,” the club said.
Player numbers are stylized in the “Mammoet without font” and Est. 2024 will be sewn into the collar of both sweaters to recognize the start of the club.
This afternoon at noon, Fans can buy a limited selection of first-run utah Mammoth merchandise, including T-shirts, hats and hoodies, exclusively in the team store in Delta Center.
Fans can also show their interest in getting one of the first to buy a mammoth jersey in Utah by filling out This form.
In addition, items will be available online on 14 May on NHLSHOP.COM.
History of Mammoth's in Utah
More than 10,000 years ago, Colombian Mammoths roamed the landscapes of Utah.
Fossils of the prehistoric animals have been found throughout the state in areas such as Bear Lake, Fillmore, Orem, Park City, Lake Powell and in particular Huntington Canyon, where a complete mammoth skeleton was discovered in 1988.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P75E1GH25WQ
History of Utah Mammoth Naming Process
After the original fan voice in 2024, the Utah Hockey Club coordinated a personal fan voice during a piece of home games in Delta Center at the end of January 2025.
Hockey is an assets from the community, Smith Entertainment Group Executive, Mike Maughan said in January 2025. [Ryan and Ashley Smith] I wanted to do something that was never done in the history of professional sports that invite fans to be part of this incredibly iterative and exciting process to choose a name.
We have such faith in the fan base here and the people of Utah.
Can confirm that these are the official logos presented @utahhockey club Fans as part of their team name vote.
Now that you have seen them, which would you vote for? pic.twitter.com/trvb5w1xxq
Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 3, 2025
While Utah Hockey Club, Utah Mammoth and Utah Wasatch were the original three finalists, Wasatch was quickly replaced by Outlaws.
Fans were then able to vote for their favorite in the course of three games to make their voices heard that ultimately determined the outcome of the new name.
“The community opted for the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force built together, said Ryan and Ashley Smith.
Youtube -channel leaked the name Utah Mammoth prematurely
Before the club was fully prepared to announce the name, a slight hiccups happened at the end of April when the official YouTube channel of the team was temporarily mentioned as @utahmammoth.
Utah Hockey Clubs Official YouTube -Page now shows Utahmammoth pic.twitter.com/pi4cu5tdcb
Cole Bagley (@bagleykslsports) April 30, 2025
Shortly after the leak, the page was then deleted before he returned with the @utahhockey club handle.
Someone apparently jumped the gun on the @Utahmammoth Rebrand on YouTube. They have now taken the entire channel offline. #Utahmammoth #Utahhc #Nlininutah #Nhl pic.twitter.com/fc8fyfnkyt
Jake Hatch (Yawk) Utah Hockey Club Aficionado (@Jacobchatch) April 30, 2025
Related: Utah Mammoth? Utah Hockey Club YouTube page gives possible hint to the new name
Next for the Utah Mammoth
After the conclusion of the inaugural season of the Utah Mammoth, the following remarkable event will be the NHL concept on 27 and 28 June.
After recently signing the fourth general draft choice in the NHL design of 2025, each of the upcoming concept selections of Utah will be dressed in the new home sweater of Utah Mammoth.
Full story: Utah Hockey Club draws number 4 General choice in 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSL Sports.Stay informed here on x on x.U can hear Cole breaking off the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
