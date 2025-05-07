



Kogi State table Tennis Contingent of the just closed Micheal and Felicia Alabi Narional Table Tennis Championship in Otan Ayegbaju in Osun State have returned with two medals, a gold and bronze medal. Joseph Marvelous won a gold medal, while Josf Victor received a bronze medal. Both medals came from the same U-15 Cadet Boys-Singles. The championship that took place in the southwestern state of Osun also had participants from a different state. Head coach Kogi State Table Tennis Association Coach Friday ABAH said it is a good thing that the effort he has made consistently to give these young sensations a targeted direction in the game of table tennis, without a doubt inconceivable benefits and results for Kogi State that have won their performance level and laurels. “These young people have proven that with hard work, determination, courage, stubbornness and resilience they can become international champions.

We have consistently trained them and also honored various championships in which we have performed deservingly ” “One of the biggest problems with which we are constantly confronted is a lack of sponsorship and support.

A noticeable percentage of these championships that we attended in the past, including these, were all brought by us with the support of few passionate table enthusiasts “

Coach on Friday Abah called on the state government of Kogi and the Ministry of Youth and Sport to help young energetic, athletic kogites who are passionate about sport to bring them to their talents given to a different level.

He said that sports can be used as a real tool to reduce unemployment and to curb the restivity of young people if they get the right attention and priority.

It will be reminded that last month, another Kogi -Borning Tennis Manual Joshua Samson, born by Kogi, qualified to represent Nigeria in the next 2025 International Table Tennis Federation Africa Hope Week Challenge planned for July in Lagos.

According to coach Abbah Joshua Samson who won the Hope Week -challenge U12 in Lagos last month, April has signed all the necessary documents to represent Nigeria in an international championship and he has ordered his international passport for the trip Vooruit

In the meantime, the Marvelous Joseph U15 player who has just won a gold medal last week at Michael and Felicia Alabi National Table Tennis Championship, also aimed at doing his international passport to represent Nigeria in an international championship.

Responding to the development, the State Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development Hon. Aridaojo Monday Anyebe described it as a welcome development.

Hon. Aridaojo Monday Anyebe said that the current government will do everything possible under Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to guarantee the growth of tennis sports in the state of Kogi.

The Commissioner assured the athletes of all the necessary support for the progress of their dreams in the tennis sport activities in the State and Nigeria in general.

James Sani Information Officer Kogi State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Lokoja.

