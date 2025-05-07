Sports
Phones, candy and sandpaper: a pocket history of cricketers unusual items | Sport
WHen Tom Baileys Mobile Phone fell out of his pocket on Saturday when he turned for a fast second during Lancashires Championship match with Gloucestershire, it brought some cheap smile, as well as a sharp warning letter from the ECBS Anti-corruption officer. It was also another chapter in the pocket history of crickets: from sandpaper to sandwiches. What, as Gollum thought, did it get into his pockets?
For Derbyshire left-arm Spinner Fred Swarbrook, the answer was a happy pebble. After developing the YIPs, a psychologist had advised him to take a stone on the field before he was about to bow. Unfortunately it did not work and the blissful Swarbrook was forced to retire.
The occasional tricky John Liver of Essex once put an orange in his pocket and threw him to Ian Gould First Ball after he told him he could get him one (he didn't do it). While Jack Leachts -cloth, was made famous during his One not from the 2019 Headingley test, not only lives from his pocket, but also because of his own X account (which has not posted since June 2023, but is still followed by nearly 3,000 people).
Neville Chamberlain was not the only man who had had a piece of paper in his pocket. In Edgbaston in 2012, the West -Indian Denesh Ramdin reached an excellent hundred against England, before he paused to delve into his pants and put a scrap forward with the words yes Viv, I talk about it, after Richard's batting performances had criticized. Sir Viv was unmoved.
The Umpire Dickie Bird, Whose Claim To Have Stored And Tasks A Call On Allan Lambs Mobile Duration A Trent Bridge Test Can Probably Be Dismissed As A Good Story, was Once Given A Set of False Teth By A Worried Snina Waly-Walkersh Buxton in 1975. David Lloyd, Fielding at Short Leg, and also Unnerved by the Pitch, handed over his too. Bird was not enthusiastic until the teeth were suitable in a Hanky.
Steve Waugh never hit out of his pocket without his own handkerchief, a red one, who pricked like a dog tongue. And that red handkerchief, (the last word podcast recently unveiled) had a second life after Waugh Marlon Samuels gave a piece of his Hanky in 2000-2001. Samuels then put it in his own pocket and, after reaching his first one -day one hundred, pulled Said Scrap to show the crowd. Virender Sehwag and Mohinder Amarnath were also Red Hanky fans, while Zaheer Khan preferred a yellow one. Tabraiz Shamsi At the top of the plot during the Mzansi Super League, when he celebrated when he took a wicket with a magic trick and a handkerchief changed into a stick.
In 2013, the South African captain Faf Du Plessis received a fine of 50% of his match costs for rubbing the ball against the zipper of his pocket during the second test against Pakistan by 2015 zippers on trousers was forbidden by the ICC. Du Plessis was working on it again in 2016, during the second test against Australia in Hobart, when he was accused of rubbing the sugar of a coin on the ball, although it is unclear whether he had kept peppermints in his pocket and his mouth. (Marcus Trescothick also admitted this to do this during the Ashes series of 2005.) A censural David Warner noticed seriously: we keep our heads high and are very disappointed if one of our team members did.
A few years later, Warner would be involved in a pocket affair, this time with sandpaper. It was in the third test in Cape Town when the South African broadcasting team saw the young Australian Cameron Bancroft to rub a small piece of yellow paper on the ball in an attempt to make it more pleasant for the bowlers. The technicians trained their cameras on him and the supporting cast and then placed a video clip on the big screen for everyone to see. A panic bancrippt then pushed the sandpaper over his pants, but that excus, as you know, did not work and he, Steve Smith and Warner were sent home from the Tour and got big bans.
Another Australian story came to the fore after Coach Justin Langer Marnus Labuschagne famous forbade a ham and kaastoastia to put it in his pocket and to take it with him on the field after lunch during the Australia test against India in the Gabba in 2021. What do you think it seems, mate? Australia also lost that game.
England has not been immune. In one of the more bizarre tactical decisions, they filled their pockets with Jelly Beans during the 2007 test at Trent Bridge and continued to throw a non -under the impression of Zaheer Khan. Zaheer accused Kevin Pietersen of being the guilty man (although Chris Tremlett later admitted that the perpetrator was Ian Bell) and, properly fired, he went five wickets in England second innings to help India to help victory.
A well -known bag story comes from the 1990s and the dirty affair. The then captain of England, 25-year-old Michael Atherton, perhaps not aware of how advanced cameras had become, was spotted on the ball on the ball during the 1994 Lords test. According to his diary, Athers had picked up some dust from a used pitch on the tavern side of the ground to keep the ball and his hands dry. Whether or not this was allowed by the laws is still being discussed, but he was fined 2,000 a fine by a smoking Ray Illingworth, half for lying against the competition referee and half for the dirt. Stubborn as always, he fled to the Lake District for a vacation, held his job and still puts his hands in his pockets to this day.
