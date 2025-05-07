



Madison, Wis.-The Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) of Wisconsin has announced its East Division and West Division Mens Tennis Awards for the 2025 season. -The Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) of Wisconsin has announced its East Division and West Division Mens Tennis Awards for the 2025 season. In the East Division, the College of New Jerseys Harrison Maitland-Carter Kwik Trip Player of the Year claimed, while teammate Sidd Arudi Kwik Trip Newcomer of the year collected. In the West Division, the University of Wisconsin-Whitwaters Theo Billson received the Kwik Trip Player of the Year and received your-la Tyler Schneider Kwik Trip Newcomer of the year. UW-WHITEWATER's head coach, Frank Barnes, claimed Kwik Trip Coach of the Year Honors for both divisions for the second consecutive year. He directed the Warhawks to a 14-8 record, the WIAC title and a place in the NCAA Division III championship. Maitland Carter posted a 11-6 double record in Singles promotion and 13-4 Double marking in double matches, while Arudi collected double records of 1-1 and 8-3 respectively. Billson has a 10-7 double record in Singles competition and 12-5 Mark in Doubles Action, while Schneider 14-6 ended in Dual Singles matches and 16-4 in double double match matches. A newcomer is defined as a student athlete who used his first season of participation in Herentennis this season. Transfers are not eligible unless they have not participated in Herentennis in their previous institution. An All-Sportsmanship team is named after people who showed exemplary sportiness throughout the season. It included one member of each team as selected by that team. 2024-25 All-Wiac Mens Tennis Team

First Team Singles (East Division)

Chris Chippari, State Univ. from New York-Hononta, second-year, Poughkeepsie, NY (Roy C Ketcham)

Alex Loope, Rutgers Univ. cams, graduate student, Norfolk, VA. (Norfolk Collegiate School)

Harrison Maitland-Carter, the New Jersey College, Junior, Toronto, Ontario (Saddlebrook Prep Fla.)

William Schmid, says Univ. Van New York-Hononta, Junior, Yonkers, NY (Salesian)

Brett Schuster, The College of New Jersey, Junior, Cherry Hill, NJ (East)

Alberto Thomas, The College of New Jersey, Junior, Saint-Louis, France (CND) First team doubles (East Division)

William Schmid, says Univ. Van New York-Hononta, Junior, Yonkers, NY (Salesian)

Chris Chippari, State Univ. from New York-Hononta, second-year, Poughkeepsie, NY (Roy C Ketcham)

Asa Wong, the College of New Jersey, Junior, Johns Creek, GA. (William & Reed Academy)

Harrison Maitland-Carter, the New Jersey College, Junior, Toronto, Ontario (Saddlebrook Prep Fla.)

Brett Schuster, The College of New Jersey, Junior, Cherry Hill, NJ (East)

Alberto Thomas, The College of New Jersey, Junior, Saint-Louis, France (CND) First Team Singles (West Division)

Steven Benoy, Stevens Point, Senior, Stoughton, Wis. (Stoughton0

Theo Billson, Whitewater, Sophomore, Lindfield, England (Bhasvic)

Reuben Giorgio, Whitewater, Senior, Perth, West -Australia (AppleCross)

Tyler Nelson, Whitewater, Junior, Waunakee, Wis. (Waunakee)

Tyler Schneider, La Crosse, First -year, Whitefish Bay, Wis. (Whitefish Bay)

Ethan Wurtzel, Eau Claire, Senior, Menomonie, Wis. (Menomonie) First Team Double (West Division)

Ethan Wurtzel, Eau Claire, Senior, Menomonie, Wis. (Menomonie)

Juan Gallego, Eau Claire, Second -year, Madison, Wis. (Memorial)

Alex Aranda, La Crosse, second -year -old, Fox Point, Wis. (Nicolet)

Nikko Vilwock, La Crosse, First -year, Sun Prairie, Wis. (United)

Theo Billson, Whitewater, Sophomore, Lindfield, England (Bhasvic)

Reuben Giorgio, Whitewater, Senior, Perth, West -Australia (AppleCross) All-Sportsmanship Team

Steven Benoy, Stevens Point, Senior, Stoughton, Wis. (Stoughton)

Seth Cheung, says Univ. from New York-Hononta, second-year, Somers, NY (Somers)

Reuben Giorgio, Whitewater, Senior, Perth, West -Australia (AppleCross)

Brady Horstmann, La Crosse, Junior, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Xavier)

Alex Loope, Rutgers Univ. cams, graduate student, Norfolk, VA. (Norfolk Collegiate School)

Max Nussbaum, The College of New Jersey, First -year Years, Fair Lawn, NJ (Fair Lawn)

Otto Slut, Eau Claire, Senior, Heniffeld, Henher Kwik Trip East Division Player of the Year: Harrison Maitland-Carter of the College of New Jersey

Kwik Trip East Division Newcomer of the Year: Sidd Arudi of the College of New Jersey

Kwik Trip West Division Player of the Year: Theo Billson of Whitewater

Kwik Trip West Division Newcomer of the Year: Tyler Schneider van La Crosse

Kwik Trip Coach of the Year: Frank Barnes of Whitewater

Max Sparger Scarrow athlete: Steven Benoy van Stevens Point

