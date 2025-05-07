The Utah Hockey Club is now a thing of the past.

The NHL team of the Beehive State is now officially the Utah Mammoth, one of the non-ZO-Well-prescription secrets of the Smith Entertainment Group-Franchise, thanks to a short Snafu on the YouTube page of the team, who jumped the gun on the name of the handle to @utahmammoth. It wasn't long live, but it was long enough for the internet . The team quickly deactivated the YouTube page after the name change.

The news of the official name fell on Wednesday morning when an announcement video was shared on the X account of the team, which bore the new name but still had the old @utahhockey club from the publication time of this report.

The team pulled the trigger at 8 o'clock on the announcement and the home job of the Mammoet in the Delta Center was immediately decorated with banners with the brand new logo, with the right -handed mountain mammoth. Coming out of his skull is the graphic representation of the Wasatch Mountains, which is reminiscent of the mountains in the UTAH Jazz logo of 1996-2016. The tusk that completes the always-so-angry face of the mammoth forms the shape of an “U”, and to control that state spirit, a Utah form is hidden in the image, also.

The team also revealed its new sweaters for home and road game sweaters, with the gigantic home-rink uniforms with the names and figures of the players in Salt White, set out in Mountain Blue, on a rock-black background. For away games, the colors are reversed – rock -black identification data about a salt -white sweater with rock black and mountain blue stripes.

The mammoth jerseys are available to buy in one week, starting at 12.00 17 May. However, the first round of official, non-Jersey merchandise is available at 12.00 on Wednesday.

And just like the characteristic hashtag of the Utah Jazz, #takenote, the Mammoet introduced its own social media rallycry: #tusksup.

The name was chosen after a community-driven campaign to determine the final logo and the mascot, with a mid-process amendment on the name options.

Originally SEG made it to the people of Utah to decide whether the NHL team, with a whole series of choices would be available, including the Blizzard, the Black Diamonds, The Outlaws, The Wasatch and of course the Mammoth. But none of them received as much traction as one of the options: the Yeti.

Yeti came out as a clear winner, both in the polls of the hockey team and in polls performed by Kutv. SEG, however, rose against a trademark problem. The problem: there was already a registered trademark for Yeti Coolers, a company that also had trademarks for clothing. The American patent and trademark office stipulated that the two looked too much like side by side and the Utah denied his application for the name.

With the Fan's favorite, and with some negative feedback on a few others, the options were eventually limited to a choice between Mammoth and the Wasatch. The third option was to keep the name as it was: the Utah Hockey Club.

In Kutv poll, viewers preferred Wasatch above mammoths.

“When it came to naming the team, we made something unprecedented by four rounds of community votes, including getting feedback, not only on possible names, but also on possible logos,” according to a statement from SEG founders Ryan and Ashley Smith. “We love the passion of the people of Utah and the way in which they show up for the team during the inaugural season and the energy they brought to vote for his permanent identity.”

This report is currently being written. Renew or come back later for the latest addition.

_________