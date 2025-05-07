



Rohit Sharma has been withdrawn from Test Cricket, his announcement appeared hours after reports appeared that he would lose Indias Red-Ball Captainincy. The 38-year-old, who stopped T20 International Cricket after leading India to victory during the World Cup last year, will continue to represent his country in one-day internationals. Hello everyone, I would just want to share that I retire from test cricket, Sharma posted on Instagram. It was an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format. Reports in the Indian media suggested that national selectors were a new leader for the fifth-test series of the following months in England, the first of a new World Test Championship Cycle, due to worries about Sharmas form. In his last three series on average 10.50 in two games against Bangladesh, 15.16 in three games against New Zealand, in which India was wit 3-0 and 6.20 in three games in Australia. Although Jasprit Bumrah captain India in the two games that Sharma missed in Australia, the 25-year-old Slagman Shubman Gill is considered the most likely long-term replacement. Sharma is retiring with a career average in tests of 40.57, but in eight performances in the last 12 months in the last 12 months in Australia. Sharma was proclaimed in 2022 in 2022 after the resignation of Virat Kohli and led the team in 24 games and won half. There was no indications that he was planning to retire before there were doubts about his future as a captain on Wednesday. Last month he looked ahead to the English series at Beyond 23, a podcast presented by the former cricket player Michael Clarke in Australia, and said that if his most important bowlers were fit, we will have a great season. I know the cricket [England] Play nowadays, so it will be a good challenge for us. The Indian Express A nameless source quoted at the Board of Control for Cricket in India and said: The thinking process of the selectors is clear. They want a new leader for the English tour and Rohit does not fit as a captain, especially considering his red ball shape. They want to provide a young leader for the next test cycle and the selection committee has announced the BCCI that Rohit will not lead the team. Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter Gautam Gambhir, Indias coach in all three international formats, was asked on Tuesday about Sharmas's potential pension. When you start and when you end up, your individual decision is, he said. No coach, no selector, no BCCI can tell you when you have to stop. If you perform, you can play very well up to 45, who will stop you?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/may/07/india-test-captain-rohit-sharma-steps-down-before-next-months-england-series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos