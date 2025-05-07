







Durham, NC The central football team of North Carolina is a “national champion” when it comes to the report 2023-24 Academic Progress Rate (APR), which the NCAA released on Tuesday. The Eagles placed their best a year Apr-Score Evera Perfect 1,000, which is the highest standard of the NCAA of Academic Success. The APR is a measure used by the NCAA to follow the academic progress of student athletes in each Division I team through a team-based metric that emphasizes variables, such as suitability and retention. “This is a monumental performance, a performance that should invite a constant conversation about what is possible when student athletes, support staff, coaches and the university community are in accordance with shared direction and dedication,” said Kwadjo Steele The NCCU Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Support. NCCU is the only HBCU football team that achieves an APR score of 1,000 a year and one of the only a few football programs of Division I (FBS or FCS) to achieve a perfect score this year. The performance also proves that the Eagles refuse to compromise academic excellence and at the same time pursue athletic championships. “I am incredibly proud of the performance of our football team to achieve a perfect APR score of more than 1,000,” head coach Three Oliver said. “This is more than just a number for us; it is the academic equivalent of winning a National Championship. It speaks volumes about the kind of young men we recruit, the deliberate culture we have built and the total use of our coaching and academic staff.” During the academic year of 2023-24, NCCU has cut a semester and cumulative GPA above 3.0 for both autumn and spring-semesters. The team graduated 25 students, in which 20 obtained their bachelor's degree and five obtained the diploma from their master's. “Although there are a lot of grateful, we must start recognizing our student athletes for their academic success,” said Steele. “We also provide deep gratitude to our exceptional support team Lucy Mason Jenna Watts and Assistant -Football coach Tony Spencer For the structure and accountability that they have provided throughout the year. Their work behind the scenes made a huge difference. Coach Oliver also earns a lot of praise for embracing a structure that maintains the same elite habits that stimulate the success at championship level on the field, in the classroom and within the community. “ The APR report contains a score for one year and a rolling average of four years to determine the academic accountability. Teams must maintain a multi-average of 930 to compete for championships and prevent potential penalties. “At NCCU, the motto of our football team is 'Culture On Schema' and this milestone is a direct reflection of that philosophy,” said Oliver. “We not only develop football players; we develop scientists and men of character. This performance proves that when you build a program about discipline, responsibility and family, Excellency follows the field and in the classroom. The Eagle Standard is real and we have just started.” Go to nccuaglepride.com for more information about NCCU Athletics.

