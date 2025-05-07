Andreescu, Mboko on the way to winning starts in Rome

Two Canadians in action, two straight-set victories on Wednesday in the Internazionali BNL Ditalia such as Bianca Andreescu and Victoria Mboko both rode through their first round competitions.

Bianca Andreescu is ready until her second consecutive WTA 1000 round of 64 after a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Federica Urgesi on the Internazionali BNL Ditalia on Wednesday.

The Mississauga-Nativeive showed her power and experience against the 20-year-old Italian, the youngest opponent Andreescu has had to do since the Australian Open 2019. The Canadian NR. 3 broke four consecutive times and was dominant in her service games.

Andreescu only dropped three points on serve in the opening set, in which he recorded two aces in the process. Then for the set at 40-30, the US Open Champions 2019 turned out to be too much for Urgesi whose return was taken away by a powerful Forehand winner on the net.

Andreescu came across some problems in the second set. An early break she was confronted with one of her most difficult service games in the competition. On 30-Alall, the Canadian placed its backhand volley wide, giving Urgesi the chance to break.

However, Andreescu was determined not to be the wrong end of a break and to fire a few large forehands to serve.

In the third game, the young Italian Andreescus -Run of breaks ended, but was still unable to break back.

The Canadian then broke again despite three game points for Urgesi to take a commander 4-1 lead before he holds Serve to get within a victory match.

Andreescu wanted to end the match with a new break and could not take advantage of Match Point and Urgesi finally managed to keep the game alive.

In the subsequent game that tried to serve it, Andreescu found himself 15-40. She managed to save the first breaking point, but the world no. 121 placed her backhand volley on the second to bring the score to 5-3.

Andreescu kept her second match point of the afternoon in the next match at Urgesis Serve and did not let it slip away on this occasion, so that an overhead was put away to end the Italians hope at a comeback.

This is the first victory of Mississauga-Native with the Italian Open since 2022. Shell is being drawn up against World No. 19 Donna Vekic in the round of 64.

Mboko scores the first WTA Clay victory in Rome

Victoria Mboko wore her strong 2025 shape on the dirt and scored her first WTA Tour Main Draw Match -victory on Clay on Wednesday on the International BNL Ditralia In Rome. She defeated the local Wild Card Arianna Zucchini in straight sets in what her first head of touring level was on the surface.

After the qualification to get into the main draw of Rome, Mboko was able to quickly find a rhythm after a slow start. As soon as she was rolling, the Canadian teenager had the advantage on his way to a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

The Canadian saved her chances in this, break into every match where she had a breaking point. In general, she converted six of 13 chances. Mboko Feasted on Zucchinis Serve and won 60 percent of the total service points of the Italians.

Mboko started a slow start in her first WTA Main Draw match on Clay, where Serve was dropped in the opening match. But after she fell in an early 0-2 hole, she dominated the rest of the road.

In the fourth match, Mboko received a Love-40 advantage and converted the second breaking point to even draw 2-2. Two games later Zucchinis Servee, a backhand winner along the line of the Canadian gave her the opportunity to break for the leadership, which she converted by using a large forehand to make a mistake.

As soon as Mboko found her rhythm, there was nothing that the Italian could do to delay her. The Canadian dominated the rallies, pushed zucchini everywhere on the field and the Italian could hardly hang. To stay in 2-5, a zucchini error gave Mboko two set points and a large backhand through the teenager pulled a forehand long to close the opening frame.

Zucchini held her opening service match in the second set for 1-1 and finished the Canadians in seven games in a row. Mboko, however, was still the aggressor, while she ran Love-40 ahead in the second service game of Italians and Zucchini missed a forehand to give the teenager the lead.

In contrast to the first set, Mboko could not run away with it. Twice she had a break ahead, on 3-1 and 4-2, but both times she could not consolidate and she was broken back immediately. The third time, however, was the charm. Mboko broke for a 5-3 lead and was able to serve the game with relatively convenience.

Mboko will be confronted with a big opponent in the second round. She will take one of the most difficult challenges on the tour in the form of World No. 3 Coco Gauff.

Job photo: Martin Sidorjak