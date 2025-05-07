Goodbye, Utah Hockey Club. Barriers, Utah Mammoth.

After a 13-month process with a trademark drama and more than 850,000 ballot papers from fans in several voting rounds, Utah Mammoth was unveiled as the new name and permanent identity for the NHL franchise on Wednesday.

It replaces Utah Hockey Club, a temporary name for his inaugural 2024-25 season after Smith Entertainment Group bought the former Arizona Coyotes franchise and moved to Salt Lake City.

“When it came to mentioning the team, we made something unprecedented – completed four rounds of community rounds, including feedback, not only on possible names, but also on potential logos,” said the owners of Utah Ryan and Ashley Smith in a statement. “The community opted for the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we come from and the unstoppable power we build together.”

Utah started a limited selection of first-run Utah Mammoth-Merchandise-inclusive T-shirts, hats and hoodies-in the team store in Delta Center in the team shop in Delta Center on Wednesday. A news conference with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was also planned in the Arena.

Searching for a year and several rounds of voting fans have ended with the Utah Mammoth that is chosen as the new identity for the NHL franchise. Thanks to Utah Mammoth

Mammoet Jerseys will be available for purchase later this season. They will be seen on the NHL design in June, because the selections of Utah will wear the new sweaters. Utah won the second lottery drawing on Monday evening to receive the fourth overall choice.

Next season Utah will introduce a mascot inspired by Mammoet at home games, which will be revealed in the coming months.

The name, which leaked unintentionally on the official YouTube channel of the team last week, was inspired by herds of Mammoths who had claimed what Utah would be if their home would be more than 10,000 years ago. Fossils were found throughout the state and in 1988 a completely gigantic skeleton was discovered in Huntington Canyon.

“Proof suggests that mammoths in herds are charged at speeds of more than 25 miles per hour, similar to the speeds reached by the fastest skaters in the NHL,” the team said in the release.

According to the team, Utah opted for a singular “Mammoet” instead of “mammoth” because “the one team symbolizes, all-in and all from Utah.”

The new team logo – the head of a mammoth with a curved tissue – has different Easter eggs for fans.

The snow-covered Wasatch mountain chain is the top of the head of the Mammoet. The silhouette of Utah and a negative room “M” are hidden on the left side of the logo. The curved tissue is meant to call the letter “U” for Utah. “Stusks Up” is the rally hoop worn by the team for Mammoet fans.

Utah is wearing his new Mammoet logo on Thuisjerseys and the name of the state on the road Jerseys and joins the Carolina Hurricanes as the only teams currently wearing a logo in one sweater and a word protection on the other. According to Utah, the road sweaters of the team's inaugural season remain “to put a prominent focus on representing Utah when we love the state.”

The mammoth will wear patches with the state of Utah and a hockey stick on the shoulders of their home jerseys and a plaster with the gigantic logo on the shoulder of their way sweaters.

The rebranding ends a process that started more than a year ago.

The team was known as Utah Hockey Club in 2024-25 after having had little time to decide a permanent nickname and logo. Design agency Doubleday & Cartwright developed the color scheme of the team – Rock Black, Salt White and Mountain Blue – while focusing on the second season of the franchise for an official nickname.

SEG issued a Qualtrics survey in May 2024 with 20 potential team names. That produced six finalists in June for a new fan voice: Blizzard, Utah HC, Mammoth, Outlaws, Venom and Yeti.

During the inaugural season of Utah, “Yeti” was generally considered the final name of the team, even by his players. But Utah announced in January that it would not be going on with “Yeti” or “Yetis” as a nickname after the American patent and trademark office rejected a trademark request for “Utah Yetis” for the “probability of confusion” for consumers and brands that use the name. Among those parties was Yeti Coolers LLC, who makes drinkingware, coolers and clothing.

With Yeti and Yetis, the team announced in January that Utah Hockey Club, Utah Mammoth and Utah Wasatch would be the finalists in a fan voice in Delta Center. Fans voted with iPads at stations around the Arena with the names, logos and potential branding for each option.

Although Wasatch was never part of earlier fan voices, the team recorded it as a new option. It referred to a local mountain range and would have enabled the team to use a “mythical snow hill in the form of a Yeti” as his mascot. But when the team saw an early mood, Utah was quickly exchanged for Utah Outlaws.

While the voices were not released, the team said that Mammoth was “the clear favorite” in the last voting round.

Utah said that the names in the final voting group were all clear from characteristic issues. There is also no problem with the neighboring Colorado mammoth from the National Lacrosse League. According to the team, Utah has been in a regular dialogue with Koenke Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Lacrosse -Franchise and received support for the new name of Utah team.

Regarding “Utah Hockey Club”, the team said that name and branding “are always part of our history” and can be honored in a nostalgic way in the coming years.