Fantasy Football – Is George Pickens more valuable after the trade to Dallas?





Many football fans woke up with the report that George Pickens was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys. Those among us in the Fantasy Football World had braced the possibility that Pickens would have a new home in 2025. Now that we have a solution in that area, what impact does this have on the fantasy values ​​in Dallas and Pittsburgh? Your competition, your rules Create a competition and adjust the competition size, score and rules to play in the competition You want to play. Make a competition today! The talented, yet enigmatic and inconsistent, Pickens played three seasons with the stalkers, and was unable to approach his statistical upside down, mainly because of the overwhelming Quarterback game, combined with his own drama on and off-field. The QB problem should not be a problem in Dallas. Pickens may not suddenly be able to bring in 100 catches, but his game is open in the field, and he is doing well, on average 16.3 yards per reception for his career (the best among all qualified players in that period). Dak Prescott is an important upgrade compared to Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. The cowboys were looking for a quality no. 2 WR and Pickens fits a solid fit next to legitimate star Ceedee Lamb, an expert in the short and midrange passing game. Lamb is slightly hit here. His numbers are safe and choosing him as the number 1 WR in fantasy – and tops in general – remains reasonable. Prescott, already a Borderline QB1 with top for more when healthy, sees its value increasing. Pickens must be more efficient in Dallas. Maybe he finally catches 75 passes, but volume is not the goal. Doubling his previous high in touchdowns (five during the 2023 season) should be. Few in fantasy, Pickens considered WR3 in Pittsburgh for this season, but he is up to that layer – at least – in Dallas. Editor's Picks 2 Related As for others who have been hit, after catching touchdowns in three games in the late season in 2024, Jalen Tolbert seemed ready for relevant figures in his fourth NFL season with the Cowboys. Adding Pickens does not help him. The Steelers have already been traded for unfortunate Sehawks veteran DK Metcalf, and its value can rise a bit with Pickens disappeared. However, the Steelers still need a QB, but when a QB throws, Metcalf should see a slightly healthier goal share. Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and maybe Robert Woods will compete for the other start. Don't get too enthusiastic about them.

