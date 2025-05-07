Utah Hockey Club Pick Mammoth as permanent name

After a gigantic company of buying an NHL team, moving players, coaches and a full staff of more than 600 miles and getting it all together in a way of months before the Puck falls on a new season, it might be a suitable identity that owners Ryan and Ashley Smith Koos after rounds and rounds of Fan -Stemmen.

They unveiled Utah Mammoth as the permanent, full-time name of the franchise on Wednesday, with a profiled logo of the Ice Age bee with nods to the shape of the state, the mountain range and the same light blue, black-and-white color scheme that quickly became synonymous with the team in the first season in Salt Lake City.

Our fans made it very easy for us, Ryan Smith said at a press conference in Delta Center in honor of the Branding competition after more than 850,000 votes pronounced in the past 13 months. Every night we were voting, Mammoth just started running away with it. … and for us it was like, that's it. “

Mammoth replaces the Placeholder name Utah Hockey Club 2024-25, which was also one of the three finalists. Yeti was taken out of consideration when the cooler company with that name could not come to a copyright agreement with Utah -ownership, and a reference to the States -Bergketen was quickly replaced as an option by Outlaws.

The mammoth maintains the road sweaters with Utah diagonally at the front. The logo, together with mountains and a hidden m and more of what Smith Easter eggs called, also has a curved tusk that forms a U

Mammoth fossils have been found throughout Utah, including a complete skeleton in Huntington Canyon in 1988. The team said that graves will be rally.

We have discovered a bit of gigantic history in this state, Smith said. It was discouraging how close and bound and whether it was Lake Bonneville or Fairview, Utah, Utah, or Lake Powell and the size of the Mammoet and how fast they go, it became so cool.

Utah has an exciting summer that keeps the fourth pick in the design, the first phase of Arena renovations that take place and more than $ 20 million in salary capace for general director Bill Armstrong to make a splash in free agency and transactions. With young talent such as Captain Clayton Keller, budding star attacker Logan Cooley, two-time Stanley Cup champion Mikhail Sergachev and emerging goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka, the Mammoet was able to fight for a play-off place as soon as next season.

Ashley Smith sat next to commissioner Gary Bettman and said the goal was to bring him back with more to celebrate.

The next time, Stanley Cup, “she told Bettman, who responded, it would be a pleasure to me. Bettman, who turns 73 in July, added: when you win the Stanley Cup, I hope I still do this to present it.

Hockey in Utah has already been a victory after Smith Entertainment Group had bought the team that is previously known as the Arizona Coyotes of former owner Alex Meruelo and it moved to Salt Lake City. The Coyotes played in the Phoenix area since 1996 after they had moved from Winnipeg, where the team was the original jets.

The first year was almost amazing in terms of how successful Utah and you and everyone have been to SEG, Bettman said. This has been the ultimate team effort for the ultimate team sport. And although you may be very happy to have us, it was great to be part of Utah and are grateful.

The rollout of Mammoth even included a fan with a Stanley Cup that held a lower case C Yeti coolers in that market with lower coolers. In the middle of a forming day in the history of the organization, Ryan Smith almost seemed to manifest another somewhere in the future, not for a mug but the most holy trophy of sport.

When we Etch Utah Mammoth in Lord Stanleys Cup, “he said,” that will be a good one.

