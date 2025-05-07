PGA Tour players love Cricket Club, but the weather might make it easy

Connect with us

If this was a normal week, and the Cricket Clubs Wissahickon course from Philadelphia was like many PGA Tour-Stops, a repeated location, Justin Thomas might have used part of the early week to escape to Merion for his very first round there.

But I feel that it is in my best interest and my job to play the golf course I play this week, Thomas said Wednesday.

The days spent on an event are usually more about viewing the course conditions than learning a layout completely again. The Tour plays many of the same courses during the schedule, and Thomas, which has been on tour for more than a decade, has seen many times.

This week?

I probably make a little more notes, Thomas said that after his pro-Am Round sent him through the rear nine.

Thomas and the rest of the field play the famous AW Tilling Hast course for the first time during this week's Truist Championship, which starts in serious Thursday.

Whether it is about the amount of slope on the greens, you can see some kind of differences of different angles you are looking at, said Thomas, who comes a victory over the RBC heritage, his first victory in almost three years. It is all very bad for you from the tee. It's exactly there. It is quite forgiving, but it is really just a bit around the greens and if you come out of position, where you have to miss it. So I try to learn those things, but luckily for me everyone tries to do the same. So it's just part of it.

I like this kind of design. They are fun.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters on 13 April, played the Achterste Nine Tuesday and the Front Nine during the event of Wednesday Pro-Am.

It is very similar to many of these old-school courses that have been renovated in recent years, McIlroy said. Many trees have been brought. The green complexes are the interesting of the golf course for me. It feels a bit like a smaller version of Oak Hill [outside Rochester, N.Y., where the 2023 PGA Championship was played]Not much strategy of the tee because there are no real dangers. There are some fairway bunkers, but if you avoid it, the rough are not that long, so it's not a huge fine.

I heard a lot about this golf course, and to play it in recent days was cool. I try to learn a bit about it and try to come up with a strategy to play it.

McIlroy, one of the longest batters on tour, has one strategy in the game this week: you can steer it, he said, indicating that hell touches a lot of driver. It is actually open season. These new renovated old -fashioned courses, the strategy has just hit the driver everywhere and then find out.

The weather can make figuring out a little easier.

Cricket plays less than 7,200 meters this week, and there will be a lot of driver's wedge in the Par 4S. But when the course is sturdy and fast, it becomes the most difficult and the peculiarities of his greens make Birdie a difficult score. However, there is rain in the prediction, Thursday later in the day and a large part of the day Friday. In addition to the impact of T -shirt times and the schedule that the PGA Tour has already moved the T -shirt on Thursday and Friday to trios that start both the first and the tenth T -shirts at 11:09 am, the bad weather will drastically influence the score.

In a perfect world we would probably not have the prediction we had and what we had had early this week because it is meant to play firmly and quickly, especially the greens, Thomas said. It is a shame in that aspect, but there is clearly nothing that we can do it or that someone can do it.

I think that it will show a considerable amount of Birdie opportunities, but it is still a lot of position wave, and you have to be able to touch it in the right places on the Greens and take a little bit when you can.

Friday and Saturday can at least have increased wind speeds. As soon as the rain soften the course, the wind can be the only barrier for Birdies.

