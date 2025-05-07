



The scoreboard is dark at the football stadium of the University of Akron and the record of Zips is 0-0 in 2025. But with his first game of the season more than three months away, the Akron football team suffered a big loss on Tuesday 6 May. Akron is not eligible to participate in a College Football Bowl match at the end of the 2025 season. The reason? The team's academic progress percentage (APR) is under the required threshold set by the NCAA, according to several media reports. A representative of the University of Akron refused to give a comment to the Akron Beacon Journal on Wednesday. Akron is the first FBS team that is not eligible for a bowl for academic reasons since Idaho in 2014. The report of 202324 April was released on Tuesday and Akron's multi-year Apron of 914 is below the minimum of the NCAA for 930 for the late season. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> CBS Sports reported that during the 2024 season Akron received practice reductions as a first punishment and warning for bad Apr scores. The zippers were not a favorite to play in a bowl game in 2025 with a schedule in Flux because of the transfer portal. Since last season, various starters from Akron have been transferred to other colleges. Akron put together a 4-8 record in 2024 under third-year coach Joe Moorhead, the best record of the Zips since the 2018 team 4-8 was under former coach Terry Bowden. The zippers were 2-10 in each of the first two seasons of Moorhead and were already profitless in 2019. When did Akron Football played in a Bowl game for the last time? Akron played for the last time in a Bowl game in 2017 when the zippers of Florida Atlantic lost in the Boca Raton Bowl. The zippers ended that season 7-7 with Bowden as their coach. Akron has not had a winning season since Bowden led the 2015 team to a season of 8-5 and a victory over Utah State in the famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The zippers open the 2025 season 28 August at home against Wyoming. CBS Sports reported FCS Football Teammississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff are also not eligible for the game after the season in 2025 due to low APR scores. Florida A&M, Missouri State, Murray State and Utah Tech all received practice time reductions for the 2025 season due to low Apr rates. Michael Beaven can be reached by e -mail at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/sports/college/zips/2025/05/07/akron-zips-football-ineligible-2025-bowl-game-before-season-starts/83483380007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos