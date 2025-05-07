



Denton The Tennis team of UNT Ladies defeated the Appalachian State 4-1 Wednesday in the first round of the UTR Ladies Tennis NIT championship in Rome, Georgia. The Tennis team of UNT Ladies defeated the Appalachian State 4-1 Wednesday in the first round of the UTR Ladies Tennis NIT championship in Rome, Georgia. The average Green (12-11) is now going to the semi-final of the tournament and will compete against the winner of Washington State and Northern Illinois Thursday at 12.00 hrs. “We knew that the Doubles were important today the Appalachian State has a lot of confidence there,” UNT Head Coach Amanda Stone said. “Doubles really came on with the first victory against a strong team. Today in Singles we jumped in the front and we kept control, even when they tried to make a push and I am really proud of how everyone came together and contributed.” Noord -Texas took the double point to start the day and took victories on line one and three. Linking Lou Chalard And Lilly Schultz won 6-4 in line one shortly before Said said And Carolina Laydner took a 7-5 victory over rule three. Wednesday was only the third time that Laydner participated in Doubles this season. Chalard distracted singles with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over rule four for her 12th victory of the season. Shortly thereafter, the mountain climbers (17-7) achieved a 6-2, 6-2 victory in line one. Stanislava Shulzhenko Ignored her team-leading 13th victory with a 6-1, 7-5 victory on rule three, which the average green was given within one victory of victory. Laydner came through with a 6-4, 6-1 match-clinching victory on line five. Laydner won 7-8 breakpoints in the match. UNT will get a chance to achieve a winning record with a win Thursday. Statistics and live streaming links before the competition are available on Meangreensports.com. Double 1. Lilly Schultz / Lou Chalard (UNT) Def. Naledi VeeUBE / TAYA Powell (App) 6-4 2. Ruby Broadbent/Savannah Dadamascoll (app) vs. Stanislava Shulzhenko / Stadfany Nformi (UNT) 5-3, unfinished 3. Said said / Carolina Laydner (UNT) Def. Alexi Cleveland/Wheel Ryan-Boygy (App) 7-5 Singles 1. Savannah Dadamascoll (app) def. Gianna Pielet (UNT) 6-2, 6-2

2. Naledi VeeleUBE (App) vs. Stadfany Nformi (UNT) 5-7, 6-2, 1-0, unfinished

3. Stanislava Shulzhenko (UNT) Def. Ryan-Boy (App) Wheel 6-1, 7-5

4. Lou Chalard (UNT) Def. Taya Powell (App) 6-1, 6-3

5. Carolina Laydner (UNT) Def. Alexi Cleveland (app) 6-4, 6-1

6. Ruby Broadbent (app) vs. Said said (UNT) 3-6, 4-3, unfinished

