



'It has been a nice ride': Paul Bissonnette about a studio analyst for NHL on TNT Paul Bissonnette shares how it is behind the scenes at NHL on TNT. Sports seriously What was a well -known secret, finally became official on Wednesday when the Utah Hockey Club revealed his new nicknameThe Mammoet and his logo. Last week the name Utah Mammoth was shown on the official YouTube page of the team and, before it was removed, Internet -Speurneuzen had already made screenshots of the handle, which gave rise to a rapid removal of the entire channel. AU.S. Patent and trademark under the name “Utah Mammoth” had also been processed since April and the team started selling merchandise in the Delta Center. In a statement, the team explained the nature of the nickname of the Mammoet, which roamed by the state more than 10,000 years ago. “Proof suggests that mammoths in herds are charged at speeds of more than 25 miles per hour, similar to the speeds reached by the fastest skaters in the NHL,” the team said. “When it came to naming the team, we have done something unknown by four rounds of community votes, including getting feedback, not only on possible names, but also on possible logos,” said the owners of Utah Ryan and Ashley Smith in a statement. “The community opted for the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we come from and the unstoppable power we build together.” Fans had participation during the entire process, although there were some complications. The original list of 20 names was reduced to six in the first vote, which attracted 520,000 participants. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Then Utah Blizzard, Utah HC (Hockey Club), Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws, Utah Venom and Utah Yeti were set up for a new mood. Yeti was excluded in January because the team could not reach a coexistence agreement with Yeti Coolers. The final mood was personally in the Delta Center during a homestide with four games. Utah Hockey ClubMammoth and Wasatch were the choices, although Wasatch was dropped for outlaws after the first night of votes. The team logo contains the color scheme of the team, rock black, salt white and mountain blue, and the head of a mammoth with a curved tusk, with the Wasatch -berg chain at the top of the logo. A Utah-shaped silhouette and “m” adorn the left side of the logo. The tusks are bent to a “U.” formal “Stusks Up” will be the rally of the team. The team will have the new Mammoet logo on his home thinysy and the word Utah on road sweaters. The Utah Hockey Club has just completed its first season in Salt Lake City after moving Phoenix as theArizona Coyotes. The team ended this year with a record of 38-31-13, good for the sixth in the central division of the Western Conference. Utah won the second drawing in the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday and has the fourth choice in June. (This story has been updated with more information.)

