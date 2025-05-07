



The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket is here. The second of three events in the Creator Classic series in 2025 is underway on the site of the 2025 Truist Championship. None of the participants of the First Creator Classic Held TPC Sawgrass is in the field in Philly Cricket, so it will be a field with new faces, as well as some returners of the inaugural creator Classic prior to the Tour Championship 2024, who will follow the Wissahickon Cursus Cursus Cursus. This is what you need to know for the event. The team of Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh and Sabrina Andolpho left after the eight holes of Regulation on 3, but another team was needed for the play -off and after Paige Spiranac was ringing the cup on a putt, the other three teams were all bound at 7. That led to a chip-off from Threet-Team. Brad Dalke, who ran in second place, came closest, so he and Josh Richards and Erik Otherwise Lang went on to the play-off of one hole. The shot of the day came on the last gap of the registry. From behind the green, in the rough and to have to get over a bunker, Dude Perfect's Tyler Toney broke in for Birdie. That transferred his team to 7 and in a draw for second place. The team of Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh and Sabrina Andolpho lead on 1 by Vijf Holes. Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Format The tournament will consist of four teams with three people, each with one YouTube maker and two golf makers, who compete at NRS. 10-17 in an alternative shot, gross score format. After the end of the game, the two top teams continue to the Par-4 18th Hole for a sudden death play-off. Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Field The field comprises Kyle Lowry of the Philadelphia 76ers, Technology influencer Marques Brownlee aka mkbhd, Tyler Toney ofdude Perfect and Josh Richards from Thebff's podcast. Working together with the YouTube makers are three makers of golf content who return from the original event Paige spiranacPlus good good golfBrad DalkeAndSean Walsh as well as new participantsSabrina AndolphoFromgolf Girl Games, Erik Anders Lang Ofrandom Golf Club, Claire Hogle, Josh Kelley aka @holein1trickshots and Matt Scharff from Good Good Golf. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edpnay9otto The competition is streamed live via the PGA Tours YouTube channel and ESPN+, Peacock and the PGA Tour -channel on Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fire TV, Tubi, Xumo Play and LG channels. TheCreator Classic at Philly Cricketwill is produced to the quality of a premium broadcast, with live shotlink powered by CDW scoring/data, trackman shot tracing including tracing via drones and on the screen graphics.pro shop studios, the entertainment-division of the Netflingdivisie Sheriesdivisie of ProTlflisie-Division Happy Gilmore 2, Will Partner with PGA Tour Studios to Run on-ground and exclusion of production. On all social platforms, the Creator Classic reached 55 million users at TPC Sawgrass, with 90 million total impressions, including 16 million video gates. Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Tee Times Always et 4:05 pm : Kyle Lowry, Josh Kelley, Claire Holkel

: Josh Richards, Brad Dalke, Erik Anders Lange 4:17 PM: Tyler Toney, Matt Scharff, Paige Spiranac Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Tickets Those who want to attend TheCreator classic at Philly Cricket are encouraged to buy a Wednesday ground card at the Truist championship. Future Creator Classics The field and competition format for the last event in the Creator Classic Series in 2025, which will be disputed on the Tour Championship in East Lake Golf Club, will be announced at a later time.

