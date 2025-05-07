Sports
Max Purcells Ban and Jannik Sinners return
Last weeks Served podcast On the top 10 tennis matches of all the time by the readers, there was a lot of fun and attracted a lot of reactions.
This week Andy and I spoke about Madrid, Doping and other topics.
Venus Williams Join the TNT Roland Garros broadcasting team.
Jenson Brooksby won his first ATP Tour title last month, which was also World Autism Month. Here is the excellent Andrew Eichenholz.
For the New York Roger Federer-Phile Crowd.
Napennis: In the kitchen with the grandmothers of States Island:
Further
This week Jannik Sinner returns to action in Rome, his first event since winning the Australian Open and, more critically, broadcast his first event since his 90-day anti-doping ban.
Yet it was a different doping ban that generated most of the post this week. The strange case of the Australian Max Purcell, who accepted a ban of 18 months last week for violating rules. Some thoughts when I try to include as many questions as possible.
A) Let's start with the report. Here it is. And yes, what a strange fact pattern. Researchers only happened to this by chance, while investigating another case. This was an IV infusion outside season in a clinic in Balia Third world location According to the player, that was the acceptable amount five times, but contained no prohibited substance. And critical, the player asked the clinic not to keep coupons.
B) Brand on that point no. 15 has been fully edited. How is someone to know the content here, without giving an informed judgment?
C) Koplijn: There is something deeply disturbing about Purcell who receives six (!) Times the suspension for an unacceptable large IV than the world no. 1 player receives a positive for a forbidden substance.
D) having said that, this is also a classic copy of anti-doping truism: Any case is different. Here you have a minor infringement on the surface, but it is surrounded by bad facts as they say in the law, not least the player who asks for missing telephone records, the player has asked the clinic personnel not to keep coupons with regard to his infusion; (ii) The player discussed ways in which he could justify that infusions receive, including the pimping of illness; And (iii) the player then investigated whether or not the infusion was prohibited under the WADA code (in particular whether it was the ingredient itself or the water that was relevant for the 100 ml limit within 12 hours).
E) This is at odds with strict liability. But when tennis players finally have a voice in their anti-doping policy, there must be an intentor. If authorities cannot determine an intention to cheat and achieve competitive advantage, they must place cases on a different track.
F) Last week We have referred this Shower monitors. The same hymnale, different fresh now. Do not want a clean sports and level playing field? Yes, it seems strange and heavy that the size of IV bags is followed. Yes, it seems heavy that players looking for transfusions are subject to the dictations in the low season. On the other hand, it is easy to see why this is necessary. Sassive IVs can be used to speed up the flushing or dilution of prohibited substances. A huge intake of liquid can change data in a biological passport. None of this wants to suggest that Purcell did. But this 100 ml limit does not exist random. Just like athletes who replace dirty urine in the shower (make a less necessary), the authorities have made this rule Address a Maas in the past.
G) Let us hold two simultaneous thoughts at the same time. Sympathy for Purcell, which serves a hard fine for a relatively small violation. And the feeling that his carelessness and actions of omission and committee are not the least the dubious decision to ask a clinic to throw a major consequences of a receipt.
H) If there is nothing else, let it be a lesson for players. You do not have to submit a positive result to get caught in the gears. Analytical evidence such as SMS messages can be sufficient.
I have seen many articles in recent months [Iga] Swiatek's struggles and dip in shape after her doping suspension, and agree that, given the details provided, she earned the benefit of the doubt. That said, after she had viewed her the last few tournaments (including her recent Double Breadstick loss [Coco] Gauff), is it wrong to wonder if her drug use was indeed performance improvement?
Rocky Lucas, NC
Yes, it's wrong. Especially in this case nobody can look at the facts presented and think that there was any performance -promoting advantage.
But your question highlights an extra dimension for anti-doping. The recurring player has the extra responsibility to show that their earlier success was not due to pharmaceutical improvement, even in the case of both Sinner and Witekthe Authorities it was admitted that there was no intention of cheating, nor the players had received a material advantage, there will be a subset from fans who wonder.
Hey Jon,
Thank you for another great mail bag.
I thought This interview from Casper [Ruud] Was insightful, in particular about the topics of mental health, planning and balls.
Would like to hear your thoughts in the next mail bag or on the pod.
Toast
Robert Henry
Yes. Andy and I had an adjacent conversation with Mardy Fish last month. At what point does tennis keep a top with the header: What is it about the ATP/WTA Tourspro tennis at the highest level that seems to be right with optimum mental health?
More charitable, good for tennis players, including Ruud and others too numerous to shout individually to openly talk about their challenges, to digmatize what a sport taboo has long been.
Are they we? Or is Ruudwho of course won his first Masters 1000 last weekend in Madriddrifting in the direction of the Pat Rafter/Gustavo Kuerten/Kim Clijsters Impossible-not-to-like classification? He is responsible, accessible, funny, professional, inclined to give colleagues the benefit of the doubt, but willing to get up when he thinks there has been an injustice. He can win a major or not, but what a worthy, credit-to-the-sports figure he cuts.
Hello Jon,
In your long answer with regard to pension reasons for [Novak] Djokovic, I was surprised that you were not mentioning a 100th title (Sisypheean?). I think we can all agree that 99 versus 100 titles make zero difference for his goat status, but precisely because he is the goat, he does not seem to be able to rest without becoming a member of that ultra-exclusive 100+ title club with Federer and [Jimmy] Connors. And a good week, only one good week, is all he needs! So that can be the main reason why he is still hanging around.
Ben, San Diego.
PS: For the few who can follow cricket here, this is reminiscent of the search of the big Sachin Tendulkar for a 100 centuries around 2011-2012. And it cost him a full 369 days (thanks, Google!) To go from 99 to 100 before you retired. Djokovic is still in that window.
Excellent Tendulkar reference.
I was surprised that some of you called this, as well as Djokovics possible motivation to win 103 titles, which matched Federers Mark, second at Jimmy Connorsss Record.
Don't know. Firstly, Djokovic tells repeatedly that he is playing for the Majors. When did he talk about collecting 100 titles such as something other than a need, not a need that matches the Federer Mark much less? Even if he really wanted even 100 titles (or even 103), he could simply add a way to add about 250s to his schedule. (Note: He can play Well Geneva again, so he has some Roland Garros preparation.) But at the age of 38, with a family at home, with everything that a professional career requires him, is he still here to beat four boys and win a small indoor title so that he touches a tidy, round song?
Jon I am sure you've seen this [Charles Barkley riff]. Where are you on French open versus Roland Garros?
Anon
If someone who does not go on his first name, I am partially/sensitive to the idea that subjects have the right to choose their desired nomenclature. Stanislas WawrinkaHappy 40th by the waySend a release out Are you asking to be known as Stan so far? Whatever you care.
This situation is a bit different because it is driven like a business branding. For more than a century, the major in Paris has been called the French Open. Then the Hommes and Femmes decided in marketing a name change. And now memos are starting to remember players and media that Roland Garros is the preferred term. I get the complaint. When the Mets Stadium was baptized Citifield, you could buy shirts, challenging, I still call it shea.
But I can't collect much indignation here. Does this really go the border? Shouted the name of a hunter pilot from the First World War after whom the stadium is named. No crypto -name rights agreement. It is Roland Garros. Save your indignation for the PIF ranking list.
After years of successful collaboration, the United States Tennis Association Incorporated (USTA) and the American Tennis Association (ATA) today announces a new initiative that their shared mission to grow participation and leadership opportunities among different communities in tennis. The pillars of this new initiative include the increasing black representation in tennis, a mentoring program that develops pipelines from various professionals in coaching and tennis career and the inspiration of future generations to participate in the sport.
