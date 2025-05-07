



The Clarkson hockey programs for men and women have published their schedules for 2025-26. Each team will organize a number of large national opponents and participate in a Thanksgiving weekend in the seasonal tournament. Coach Desrosiers opens his 17th season behind the bank on the road in New England, with a two -matches on Merrimack on 26 and 27 September. The Knights organize their home opener the weekend after when the Uconn Huskies Visen Cheel visits on 3 and 4 October. Clarkson will stay at Hockey East the next weekend and has a reunion with a former coach in Matt Kelly when the knights travel to Providence on 17 and 18 October. Coach Kelly was a large part of the first national championship of Knights in 2014. Clarkson opens ECAC game when they travel to another recent assistant coach in Tony Maci in Union on October 24. The Knights will be confronted for the first time with US Union in their new Arena, Mohawk Harbor. This season Clarkson is also taking part in a non -competition set of the houses with St. Lawrence with St. Lawrence. On November 13, the Saints will go to Cheel for a Puck Drop from 11:00 am for the 3rd version of the North Country Youth Game. In 2023, the Knights attracted their largest audience ever to more than 3000 students from schools in the Cheel region for a great competition between the two top ECAC rivals. Two highlights of the women's schedule are travels to the D1 in DC Tournament in Washington, DC on November 28 and 29 for a rematch of the NCAA Semi-Final vs Ohio State and St. Coud State 2024 on Saturday. Another major change in ECAC ladies hockey was the coaches' decision to bring the ECAC championship weekend away from the best seed hosting. Coach JF Houle jumps in his 2nd season with a number of exciting non -competition match and a return trip to Lake Placid for the Adirondack Invitational in November. Clarkson will travel to Canisius to open the season on 3 October and then organize Western Ontario for an exhibition match at Cheel on Sunday 5 October at 4:00 pm. The Knights will travel to Penn State to be confronted on the Blue Cross Arena in the center of Rochester on Thursday 9 October and Friday the 10th of October to Rochester, opposite the Nittnay -Leeuwen to be confronted on the Blue Cross Arena. The home opener from Knights is on Friday, October 24 when Clarkson North Dakota welcomes to cheel for a series with two games. The following weekend is the Weekend family on campus and Clarkson organizes Lake Superior State on Halloween and Michigan Tech on November 1. Clarkson will open the ECAC game in the same way as the women, confronted with Union in their new ice rink against a former assistant coach in Josh Hauge. November 7 and 8 will be that opening -Ecac weekend in the capital region and they will open the following weekend, 14 and 15 November, for the ECAC game. The house and the house with ECAC Travel Partner, St. Lawrence is on January 23 and 24. During the Thanksgiving -weekend, the knights will travel again to Lake Placid for the Adirondack Invitational for competitions against Umass Lowell and Alaska Fairbanks. The American National U18 development team will visit Cheel on December 13 for the 2nd time in 3 years. Clarkson will also try to make a return trip to Lake Placid for the ECAC Championship Weekend 20 and 21 March. Please note: all pin data and times can be changed until all contracts are signed. Come back as the season approaches for updates about Pet Times. There are several road games for the men and women in which we do not yet have confirmed start time.

