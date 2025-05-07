



CBCS Art Show Exhibit in the Center for the Arts 2-16 May. Thursday 8 4-5: 30 pm. St. Marys Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421a Sopris Avenue, Stmarysgaragecb.org. 5 pm Gunnison Country Food Pantry Donations for discounts at Tullys. Gunnisoncountryfoodpantry.org. 6.30 pm Open AA meeting: 11 Step meditation in the Union Congregational Church,970-349-5711. Friday 9 afternoon Open AA meeting: lectures by Living Sober in the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. Afternoon 2 p.m. Oh be joyful a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver [email protected] or 970-648-7071 for info. Afternoon Free financial literacy class about fraud in the meeting room at the community Banks of Colorado in Crested Butte. 4 p.m. Gunnison Country Food Pantry Donations for discounts in the wooden spoon. Gunnisoncountryfoodpantry.org. Saturday 10 Happy Mother's Day! 9.00 am to 1 pm Mother's Day flower bar in the Trailhead Children Museum. 7:30 am Open AA Big Book Study UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711. 10 hours Western Colorado University will hold its 112nd starting ceremony in the Bowler Bowl. 10:30 am Super Saturday Storytime in the Crested Butte Library. 10:30 am St. Marys Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421a SoprisAvenue, StmarySaragecb.org. Afternoon-17.00 Community Carnival at Gunnison High School for the mental health of gentlemen in our valley. Sunday 11 5 pm Eucharistic service at the UCC. 6 pm Open AA Discussion Meeting UCC Church 4th and Maroon 970.349.5711 Monday 12 afternoon Scrabble Club in the Crested Butte Library. (every month on the first and third Monday) 5: 30-6: 30 pm Sound bath with T. Helen Sage at Sage Transformations, 311 5th ST, CB. Based on donation. Everyone welcomed! 6: 30-8: 30 pm Open table tennis in Jerrys Gym in the Crested Butte Town Hall. \ 6:30 pm CB State of Mind workshop with local author, speaker, coach and marathoner Erica Rasmussen at the CB/MT. CB Chamber Conference Room. 19-8 hours Cultivation of Hope Cancer Support Group, Livingjourneys.org/calendar, free.(every 3rd Monday) 19-8 hours Conscious care providers Cancer support group, Livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday) 19-8 hours Navigating with mourning and loss Bewing Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. ((every 2nd Monday) 7:30 PM Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading in Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. Tuesday 13 7:30 am Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon in the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 9 hours Socrates Caf, a philosophical discussion group, in the Crested Butte Library,970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesday) 10 hours Story time in the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. 11:30 am The League of Women's voters from the Gunnison Valley meets in the Gunnison County Library, 1 quartz. The program will contain conversations about vaccines. afternoon Closed AA meeting: Lectures came to believe in the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 4-5: 30 pm St. Marys Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421a Sopris Avenue, Stmarysgaragecb.org. 6.30 pm Womens AA Open Meeting Qas Parish Hall below 401 Sopris Ave 970.349.5711 Wednesday 14 7:30 am Crested Butte Rotarys Weekly Speaker Series in the Matchstick Lounge in the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesday) afternoon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study in the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711. 14-3 hours Nicotine anonymous for young people who meet in the Young Life Building next to Ace. 6: 30-7: 30 pm Al-Anon encounter for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482. 6:30 pm CB State of Mind workshop with local author, speaker, coach and marathoner Erica Rasmussen in the ICELAB Conference Room in Western. 7:30 PM Adult pick -up basketball at CBCS High School Gym.

