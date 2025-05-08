Sports
Notre Dame Football has fired this big ten coach
For those of us a certain age, we are familiar with the Pepsi challenge.
You may have attended a baseball game or concert somewhere in the nineties and outside the gate you were greeted by a Pepsi promotions employee who asked you to take on the challenge. Although Coca-Cola may have been tasted better, the small event was used to draw more attention to Pepsi in the soft drinks.
That is essentially what is going on with Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti.
The program that the head coach changes in Bloomington seems to think that he is Pepsi and that the Notre Dame is cola, because he simply cannot stop talking about the Fighting Irish Football program, even if he is not asked directly for it.
“This is an unprecedented few days, weeks, where everyone is waiting for this REV share, and the five or six that have unlimited zero bronge, it's a bit scary for everyone,” Cignetti said CBS Sport. “I think our small pot of gold is quite fun, but we are not at $ 40 million. Or $ 30 million. Or even $ 25 million.”
“I mean, if you want to be the best, you should be able to compete against the best,” said Cignetti. “At the moment I understand that this Oregon, Ohio State, Texas is. … Texas Tech because of their oil money. I think Notre Dame is pretty good there now. Miami, of course.”
Nick Shepkowski's Fast Take:
Does the Notre Dame pay his players fairly well? That seems to have been clear in view of the gone in the portal and has taken the largest available quarterbacks in recent years, but does anyone think that the Notre Dame's football institutions is somewhere near $ 40 million?
Cignetti complains about what is available for some, but not from others is rich. After all, he coached a team that used the same to his advantage last year when the transfers from smaller schools with clearly smaller NIL funds brought to the bus loads to rework his program.
Oh, and about that pepsi challenging. Cignetti may be interested in knowing that Dr. Pepper has risen past Pepsi since then and now is second place as only cola in the soft drinks.
Perhaps the Indiana head coach should focus a little more on building a persistent gap between Indiana and the lesser Big Ten teams than to worry about what Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, or the oil carriers in Lubbock do with their money.

