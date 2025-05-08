DHS Roundup: Girls Tennis sends eight to the state; Baseball, Boys Lacrosse Win Games

Several teams completed their regular seasons last weekend

The Durango High School Girls Tennis team poses for a photo after the 4A Region 8 Regional in Grand Junction on Thursday. From left to right: Annabeth Hanson, Mary Jane Ramos, McCartney Thibodeau, Jordan Kitchens, Ella Claassen, Molly Best, McKenzie Hayden, Madelyn Agre, Lucy Flores, Piper Reese, Rose Hinds, Natalie Christensen. (Courtesy Darren Tarshis)

May is here and that also applies to play -offs in high school. Before the play -offs started, Durango High School Spring Sports Teams had to finish their regular seasons or start their playoff trips.

One of those Durango High School Spring Sports teams that started the play -offs was girl tennis. The demons had a great show on Thursday at the 4A Region 8 Regional in Grand Junction, where he qualified eight players for individual state and finished second as a team. That connects most head coach Darren Tarshis who was sent to the state since he started coaching the team in 2019.

They had the potential and had a good positive momentum as a team that took the day, Tarshis said. I definitely had the feeling that they had the potential to perform the way they did. But it was an exciting day.

Durango finished second as a team with 38 points behind Grand Junction with 62 points. Grand Junction Central finished third with 26 points.

Players had to finish in the top two in their position to qualify for the state. The demons had the number 2 or no. 3 seeds in almost every position, so Durango had to surpass the seed in a few positions.

Tarshis said that the mentality for the team should not worry about past results because the demons were confronted with their opponents before this season. Tarshis wanted his players to realize that they were different players than at the start of the season, as well as their opponents, so it was a new game.

The conversation is bearing fruit as a junior Jordan Kitchens, second -year Natalie Christensen, Senior Molly Best, first -year student Ella Cla, Senior Mckenzie Hayden, Junior Madelyn Agre, second -year Annabeth Hanson and senior Mary Jane Ramos all qualified for States in Puebo in Pueblo.

Christensen was really impressed and won the regional championship No. 2 singles as the number 2 seed. Christensen defeated Grand Junction Centrals Sydney Maurer in the semi-final in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 and then defeated Anara Munkhtogoo from Grand Junction in the last 3-6, 7-5, 6-1. Tarshis said that Christensen had to win 10 of the 11 games in the champion competition and he was proud of her mental resilience.

According to Tarshis, a regional singles champion from Durango is rare.

The biggest thing for her is that she has done a lot of work to prepare for the season, Tarshis said about Christensen. She was always on the field and in principle prepared for her last year to finish regionals until this year. So last year she played three Doubles and did not qualify for the state and shot all the way to two singles this season and won her region. So just a real athletic player and above all, just loves the game, likes to be in practice, likes to be in the team. I am really proud of her.

The other regional champion for Durango came in number 4 Doubles for Hanson and Ramos. That coupling was the number 1 seed in their position and dominated, with Montroses Annabelle Sanburg and Katelyn King 6-0, 6-0 defeated in the semi-final and Grand Junctions Kendra Takeer and Eliza Bell in the final, 6-3, 6-2.

Tarshis said that Hanson and Ramos did a good job by not having the tournament come as the first Varsity players.

Kitchens finished second in No. 1 singles and Grand Junction Centrals Joey Smith defeated in the semi-final, 7-5, 6-3, before he lost Maridie Schmidt in the final, 7-5, 6-4.

Tarshis was proud of kitchens for beating Smith in the semi -final; It was the first victory of the kitchen over Smith in three years of high school tennis.

Best and Claassen finished second in number 1 double. They defeated Elie James and Annabelle Carter from Grand Junction Central, 6-0, 7-6 (9-7) before they fell to Grand Junction Elle and Grace Deherrera, 7-5, 6-1 in the final.

Hayden and AG (AG (finished third in number 3 double, but qualified as an alternative.

Baseball beats Montrose for the last home winning season

Ethan White from Durango High School is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run while playing Montrose High School on Saturday at DHS. (Jerry McBride/Herald -file) Jerry McBride

The Durango baseball team sent its seniors in style with an 8-4 victory over Montrose on Saturday.

Durango improved to 13-6 general and 5-3 in the 4A/5A Southwestern League. Montrose fell to 4-17 general and 0-8 in the 4A/5A Southwestern League.

The demons started the game with a 3-0 lead after three innings, but the Red Hawks responded with four points in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

Just like the matchup the previous day, Durango finished strongly. Bound with 4-4, which entered the seventh, the demons ended the game with four points in the seventh to win 8-4.

Durango Outhit Montrose 10-9. Junior Dawson Mcinnes had three hits, two points and three RBIs to lead the demons. Sophomore Duncan Walsh and Junior Austin Romero each had two hits.

Mcinnes threw all seven innings for the demons, making nine hits, four points and five batters.

Dawson Mcinnes from Durango High School will throw a complete match against Montrose High School on DHS on Saturday. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald) Jerry McBride

The demons set off to end the regular season with two games at Palisade. The first game is on Friday at 4 p.m. and the second game is on Saturday at 11 am

Boys Lacrosse ends regular season with a 2-1 road trip

The Lacrosse team of Durango Boys stabbed its play-off position with a 2-1 record on his last road trip of the season.

First came a forfeited victory over Eagle Valley on Friday and then came a real game on Summit on Friday who won the demons 14-6.

Durango closed the regular season with a loss of 14-8 on Telluride on Saturday.

The demons ended the regular season 6-8 General and 4-6 in the 4A Mountain League.

On Friday, Durango jumped out to a 9-0 lead during the break and held in the second half. Senior JT Munger led the demons with 10 points (three goals and seven assists). Senior Owen Muraro had four goals and three assists. Senior goalkeeper Alex Gnehm had 26 Saves for the demons.

Against Telluride, the demons led 4-2 after the first quarter, but stood at the back of the half time. Telluride defeated Durango 3-0 in the third and 3-1 in the fourth to pull away. Durango Boys Lacrosse head coach Valeria Skarbek said that her team is struggling with penalties against the miners.

Muraro led the demons with four goals and an assist, while Munger had a goal and four assists. Gnehm ended with 26 Saves.

The demons lost in the first round of the 4A State Playoffs to Battle Mountain, 17-4. View Durangoherald.com on Wednesday for a summary of that match.

