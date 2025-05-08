Utah Hockey Club Nickname: Franchise announces Mammoth after fan voices together with new sweaters, Logos





The NHLs Utah -Franchise has officially announced that The new permanent name will be the Utah Mammoth. After several rounds of fan voices, Mammoth was the winner and the team unveiled new logos and sweaters on Wednesday. After moving from Arizona prior to the 2024-25 season, the team used the name Utah Hockey Club while it found more permanent branding. The color scheme associated with the hockey club – Mountain Blue, Rock Black and Salt White – will not change with the name. Mammoth survived other choices for the new nickname, including Outlaws, Yeti and keeping the Hockey Club Branding. According to the team, more than 850,000 votes were cast over four rounds of surveys. In the announcement, teamowners Ryan and Ashley Smith said it was important that the new name represented the state and the people in it. “From day 1 we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are delighted to celebrate today's launch with the whole state,” said De Smiths. “The community opted for the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we come from and the unstoppable power we build together.” In addition to the nickname of the Mammoet, Utah also rolled out his new logos and sweaters. The Mammoth logo has the side profile of the Mammoet with the Wasatch mountains and the circumference of Utah from which the top of the head is sitting. That logo will be used in the team's home jerseys, with a mainly black look. Alternative logos, with a tusk that has a “u” and “utah” about the overview of the state, were also revealed in the rollout. The road uniforms will look familiar with “Utah” that is written diagonally on a white sweater. The most important difference is the placement of the new primary logo on the shoulder patches. Now that the Mammoet has their permanent name, the team will continue its work that the Delta Center Turnover in a more suitable house for hockey. Last season, the Arena had a capacity of just over 16,000 fans for hockey, making it one of the smaller arenas in the competition. The renovations this summer will increase that capacity and at the same time improve the sight lines.

