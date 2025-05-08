India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement of Test Cricket for the Teams Tour through England from next month, but will continue to play the shorter 50-over format.

In 67 tests, Rohit scored 4301 points, including 12 centuries with a best of 212 against South Africa in 2019 and an average of more than 40. He was broken India in 24 tests with 12 wins, nine defeats and three draws.

Hello everyone, I would just want to share that I will retire from Test Cricket, wrote the 38-year-old Rohit on Instagram.

It was an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.

Rohit, who stopped T20 internationals together with Virat Kohli after Indias World Cup Triumph in Barbados last year, recently led the team to an ODI Champions Trophy title in Dubai.

India starts in June-Juli with a series of five tests in England and the team now needs a new test skipper.

Indias Cricket Board said: Rohit Sharma has informed us of his decision to retire from Testcricket. A legend of the Red-Ball game.

We will soon announce a new test captain – it's time for the next generation to rise.

India's Captain Rohit Sharma. Photo by Sajjad Hussain / AFP Source: AFP

Rohits last test was in Melbourne last year when India lost to Australia through 184 runs.

He went down as a captain in the fifth test in Sydney because of a poor stroke form, but India then lost the game and the five-match series 3-1.

Jasprit Bumrah was Rohits deputy in Australia and led the team in the first test, which Rohit missed because of the birth of his second child and the last test.

Rohit only succeeded in 31 runs in five innings of his three outings and the Indian media speculated that he could withdraw from Test Cricket after the series.

The captain, nicknamed Hitman for the quick achievement of large scores -especially in White -Ball, also had a bad home series against Bangladesh and Nieuw -Zeeland at the end of last year.

Rohits India won both tests against Bangladesh, but New Zealand gave a rare 3-0 whitewash to the hosts.

Rohit started his test career in 2013, but it was five years later that he came into his own in the five-day format as a Swashbuckling opener and later took over the captain of Kohli.

As a player and as a captain you were a pleasure and India will thank you very much, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle on social media.

That century in Chennai, who in the oval, both priceless. You walked away against South Africa to open as if you had done it all your life. I look forward to watching and, hopefully calling, even more great moments in your ODI career.

After Indias defeat in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandned national players to participate in the domestic Ranji trophy, so Rohit and Kohli would enter the field.

Rohits Batting Misery went on when he made three and 28 against Jammu and Kashmir, but he was retained as captain of the ODI team.

Rohit is currently playing the Indian Premier League T20 tournament with Mumbai Indians and has passed a fragmentary season so far and scored 300 points in 11 games.