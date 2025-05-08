Sports
Rohit Sharma withdraws from test cricket, reaction, video, tour through Australia, new captain
India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement of Test Cricket for the Teams Tour through England from next month, but will continue to play the shorter 50-over format.
In 67 tests, Rohit scored 4301 points, including 12 centuries with a best of 212 against South Africa in 2019 and an average of more than 40. He was broken India in 24 tests with 12 wins, nine defeats and three draws.
Hello everyone, I would just want to share that I will retire from Test Cricket, wrote the 38-year-old Rohit on Instagram.
It was an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.
Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to view every match of the Indian Premier League from the 2025 excluding live | New at Kayo? Buy your first month for just $ 1. Limited time offer>
Rohit, who stopped T20 internationals together with Virat Kohli after Indias World Cup Triumph in Barbados last year, recently led the team to an ODI Champions Trophy title in Dubai.
India starts in June-Juli with a series of five tests in England and the team now needs a new test skipper.
Indias Cricket Board said: Rohit Sharma has informed us of his decision to retire from Testcricket. A legend of the Red-Ball game.
We will soon announce a new test captain – it's time for the next generation to rise.
Rohits last test was in Melbourne last year when India lost to Australia through 184 runs.
He went down as a captain in the fifth test in Sydney because of a poor stroke form, but India then lost the game and the five-match series 3-1.
Jasprit Bumrah was Rohits deputy in Australia and led the team in the first test, which Rohit missed because of the birth of his second child and the last test.
Rohit only succeeded in 31 runs in five innings of his three outings and the Indian media speculated that he could withdraw from Test Cricket after the series.
The captain, nicknamed Hitman for the quick achievement of large scores -especially in White -Ball, also had a bad home series against Bangladesh and Nieuw -Zeeland at the end of last year.
Rohits India won both tests against Bangladesh, but New Zealand gave a rare 3-0 whitewash to the hosts.
Rohit started his test career in 2013, but it was five years later that he came into his own in the five-day format as a Swashbuckling opener and later took over the captain of Kohli.
As a player and as a captain you were a pleasure and India will thank you very much, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle on social media.
That century in Chennai, who in the oval, both priceless. You walked away against South Africa to open as if you had done it all your life. I look forward to watching and, hopefully calling, even more great moments in your ODI career.
After Indias defeat in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandned national players to participate in the domestic Ranji trophy, so Rohit and Kohli would enter the field.
Rohits Batting Misery went on when he made three and 28 against Jammu and Kashmir, but he was retained as captain of the ODI team.
Rohit is currently playing the Indian Premier League T20 tournament with Mumbai Indians and has passed a fragmentary season so far and scored 300 points in 11 games.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/an-absolute-honour-indian-cricket-captain-rohit-sharma-retires-from-tests/news-story/451a9dcb9f29e2b8343cdf2937bf1c41
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The conclave that confused everyone in 1958. #Conclave #BBCNews
- Lord Timpson: “We need to build more Srison”
- American intelligence agencies contradict the claims of Trumpa's Tren of Aragua
- Did the British-Indian trade trading sold out British workers as Farage and Badenoch's claims? | Trade policy
- Size 3.2 earthquake sends weak weak
- Eastern Europe bet on Trump but at what price? | Opinion
- ASU researcher makes an AI athlete that is here to help humanity
- Putin short deeper Russia-China while Xi Visit Moscow
- Musings on Madison, episode 185 Draft Lottery Blues
- Hear the dreadful moment for air traffic drivers lost radius
- New opinion to Imran on advocacy for the polygraphic test – Journal
- The Trump administration draws the influencer of well-being for the general surgeon | Donald Trump News