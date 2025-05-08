PTPA: Union 'Tennis players' partially successful in legal challenge against ATP Tour





In the broader lawsuit, against the ATP, the Women's WTA Tour, the International Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the PTPA quoted “Anti-competitive practices and a flagrant contempt for player welfare”. The judge had asked to issue an order that would prevent all four defendants from communicating with players about their involvement in the process. However, the judgment of Judge Garnett was only focused on the ATP. It says that the ATP is forbidden to “take revenge or threaten retribution” against each player who participates or thinks about participation, the promotion. The ATP was also ordered to maintain all earlier communication with players about the court case. But the wish of the PTPA that the information must be announced was rejected by the judge, who also refused to issue a general ban on the Tour that communicated on this. Forbidding all communication would “harm the ability of the ATP to respond in legal ways in legal ways and to respond to this lawsuit,” the judge added. A spokesperson for ATP said: “ATP acknowledges the court's ruling and will immediately meet its instructions. We will continue to support our players, maintain the integrity of the game and fully defend ourselves in current legal proceedings.” The PTPA was partly founded by 24-way Grand SLAM champion Novak Djokovic, who is not one of the players who is mentioned as a co-requirement in an official burglary document. The Serbian said in March that there are elements of the wider lawsuit with which he agrees, and some with which he doesn't.

