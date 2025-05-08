ASU researcher makes an AI athlete that is here to help humanity

Your older lover is only at home.

Heavy pots and pans fill high boards. A light bulb from easy range must be changed. Outside the overgrown lawn waves in the wind. Pretend 75% of AmericansYour family member wants to remain independent in their own home. But like many you are worried about the Growing aging population and the shortage of health workers To help them.

In Mountain View, California, Heni Ben Amor is hard at work on the future of robotics. He is university teacher computer science and engineering in the School of Computing and Augmented Intelligencepart of the IRA A. Fulton Schools of Engineering At Arizona State University.

Ben Amor spent a year embedded in Googles DeepenPart of a team that comes up with the solution to your problem, and it is a robot that can play Table Tennis. If you have just made a double take, he hopes that you understand something important.

The same skills that help the table tennis bone move, respond and understand instructions while playing, are the key to building robots that can help old adults to live independently.

Imagine a robot that helps you take items from a high shelf, prepare meals and to clean up the house and process what you ask to do. That is the reality where Ben Amor and the DeepMind team work.

If you want to remove robots from the factory, let them learn a sport, says Ben Amor. They will pick up all the necessary skills. These robots must be really dynamic. They must be aware of their environment. They must anticipate the behavior of the people around them.

The score? Game: robot. Match: Humanity

The roboticists started with a desire for an Alphago moment.

Remember when Googles Alphago Ai defeated a GO world champion And everyone in panic? That was the Alphago moment for games. Than Alfafold Did it again for medicine by solving puzzles with protein folds. Now DeepMind goes for a three-level with robots.

Enter the Tennisbot table.

This small champion takes a user through text -based instructions via TwinA chatbot that uses Google's large language model or LLM. Gemini combines human coaching with artificial intelligence, or AI, algorithms made by Ben Amor and the team. These algorithms serve as a set of computer instructions, so that the robot only plays until it shows that it can perform as prescribed.

By reading the game logs and adjusting its performance based on normal instructions, the robot does not play alone. It gets better every time it plays.

A little more, while it plays, the robot generates a series of diary entries. Gemini then analyzes what the robot does, and notes that the changes have been made to play when the researchers' algorithms work. The chatbot reports this back to the user.

Pannag Sanketi, Tech-Lead Manager in the Robotics team of Google DeepMind, notes that this is a crucial step. To be able to trust AI and the robots, we must be able to understand them. The user must always know what the robot does and why.

It is important for establishing trust and transparency, says Sanketi. When a robot can explain why adjusting his actions, he builds up users' confidence and makes the robots less opaque. If the robot does not perform as expected, the natural language statements that the LLM provides during the optimization process can help users or developers to identify potential problems more easily.

During testing, the robot succeeded in beating half of the amateur people with whom he played and even scored points on expert players. So no, it's not the Serena Williams from table tennis, but it's a game.

Then Ben Amor and the team, including doctoral students of computer science, Yifan Zhou and Kamalesh Kalirathinam, will present their work on 2025 Ieee International Conference on Robotics and Automation will be held in Atlanta later in May. The team also investigates other collaborations with DeepMind.

Students serve smarter robots (and large impact)

Ben Amor has been on a sports-meets science trip for years, built robots that play basketball, throw football and are now crushed in the table. The efforts are part of a serious strategy to galvanize the enthusiasm of students for robotics.

By involving students in fun, energetic projects such as Robot Sports, Ben Amors Lab trains the next generation of roboticists to meet difficult challenges, such as home help, health care and rehabilitation.

It is difficult to make a student enthusiastic about programming a surgical arm on the first day, he says. But do she tell them to build a table tennis robot that is too smart for their roommate? Now we have their attention.

Ben Amors-Team has applied the same techniques that are used in the table tennis and basketball robots to develop a prosthetic limb for people with amputations with a lower leg. The intelligent prosthesis reduces musculoskeletal voltage by adapting to the running of users and changing terrain in real time. The team patented the design in 2024 and has worked with a local startup to switch the technology from a laboratory prototype to a real-world solution.

Ross MaciejewskiDirector of the School of Computing and Augmented Intelligence, says that Ben Amors Work is an important part of the efforts of the schools to build a home for excellence in robotics education and research.

Robotics is a critical field that forms the future of everything, from health care to space -exploration, says Maciejewski. Henis work plays a key role in our efforts to prepare students in this transforming area.

And yes, the table tennis bone is perhaps flashy and fun, but behind the cool spin shots and trick serves, building the skills that will help real people one day to lead a longer, healthier, independent life.