In Hockey Canada Trial, it agrees that she remained in accordance with as a coping mechanism

London, Ont. The complainant in the center of the Hockey Canada Sex Assault Trial said she might have remained tolerant and compliant as a coping mechanism while she was surrounded by men she didn't know who tried to recreate a porn scene in a hotel room in London, Ont., ont.

During a third day of cross-examination in the process of five former members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team, Megan Savard Defense Attorney asked for Carter Hart EM about statements she made during a preparation session for the process in March 2025 with London Police and Crown Attorneys. During that session she described the recording of the persona of a porn star to get through the alleged attack.

One of your coping mechanisms may have offered things and asked to have sex with these men, Savard suggested.

EM denied some memory of inviting sexual acts, but acknowledged that she did not behave as herself and that it could be possible.

I felt that I had no control, she said. She described numerous in the sexual acts that took place.

Hart, Michael Mcleod, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are all confronted with charges for sexual violence as a result of the alleged incident, while players were in the city for a Hockey Canada event that celebrated their World Juniors Championship 2018. All five players have not guilty.

While none of the players forced her to stay in the hotel room, EM said she was trying to leave several times, but had been persuaded to stay.

EM has appeared in the witness box since Friday by CCTV. David Humphrey, Mcleods-lawyer, cross-facing EM earlier this week. On Wednesday EM seemed tired and admitted that he became confused by Savards questions. She will be confronted with cross -hearing of defense lawyers for each of the five men.

She has testified that after an evening of drinking and dancing in Jacks Bar with McLeod she returned to the hotel and kept consensual sex. Then, she said, men showed up in the hotel room without her permission and that she was scared. Em said that she was asked to lie on a sheet on the floor, and did this because she felt she had no choice. In the coming hours she said she flooded in performing oral sex, vaginal sex and was beaten and spit.

Em said that she went on autopilot who described a detached experience, in which her mind separated herself from her body during the events in the hotel room, while she did what she felt that the men in the room wanted her to do.

It was a role that I took to just get through, EM said Wednesday.

Referring to a statement that was made to the police in 2018, Savard argued that EM acted in a way that would make the men think that she agreed and that she encouraged the men to undertake sexual acts.

I can't remember how I acted, said em. I don't know exactly what I was doing.

During a tense cross-hearing, Savard suggested that EMS memories of the evening looked more like a picture book than on a novel, and that she filled the holes in her memory with assumptions.

Earlier, Savard pressed her boyfriend, who is now her fiancé, suggested that she came up with the story because she didn't want to tell her boyfriend that she had group sex with hockey players. Em said she told her boyfriend that she took the responsibility to go to the hotel with McLeod and have sex with him.

Savard also doubted the EMS level of intoxication in the night of the alleged incident and pushed the complainant on inconsistencies between statements she gave to the police in 2018 and a later statement she signed on July 22, 2022 for an internal investigation by Hockey Canada. EM stated that she did not consider her explanation for Hockey Canada seriously because it was only an internal investigation for a sports organization.

I was just really ready to leave this, EM said about her state of mind at the time.

But Savard argued that EM had learned that the London police reopened their investigations before signing her explanation for Hockey Canada.

In statements to the police in 2018, Savard said, EM Sam Steel wrongly identified a member of the Dallas Stars as one of the men on which she performed oral sex. Hart was later identified by someone else as that person, Savard told the court. (Steel is not charged.)

EM said she had trouble telling the men, apart from images she was shown because they all looked the same.

Savard pressed EM on the wrong recording of Jonah Gadjovich currently a member of the Florida Panthers in an appendix to her civil lawsuit from 2022 against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight members of the Canadian World Junior Team 2018. EM said the lawyer was arranged with her lawyer. The suit was arranged by Hockey Canada without informing the players involved.

She said she deliberately identified anyone wrong. (Gadjovich has not been charged.)

While Savard continued to ask her about the statement of claim in her civil lawsuit in 2022, EM broke into tears and asked that court for the day.

I'm sorry, she said, wiping her eyes. I get a bit confused with everything.

The cross -hearing will continue on Thursday.

(Em depicted in a courtroom sketch during her testimony on the screen in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial by Alexandra Newbould / The Canadian Press via AP)