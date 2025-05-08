Wood River High School Junior Ruby Campbell, a two -time title defender of the Sun Valley Pickleball Classic, wanted to find a sport to play where she could represent the Wolverines.
The school does not have a pickleball team, so I had something like that, there is tennis, Campbell said.
Campbell took tennis last summer and rose to the number 1 seed in girls singles in the Wood River team, the junior said she had absolutely not expected.
I was excited when that happened, she said. I feel a lot of pressure on me to keep the title going, but I feel confident.
Campbell all defeated Aspen from Twin Falls 6-2, 6-1 when the Wolverines defeated the Bruins 9-3 in Idaho Class 5a Great Basin Conference Action on Wood River High School on Thursday.
Wolverines head coach Jamie Hjort called Campbells capacity to impressively pick up tennis.
It is a good surprise to make children appear like that, said Hjort. She is a great competitor and does not like losing. She competes all the way to the end.
Hjort added that Campbell was able to translate her power game from Pickleball to tennis.
Try to coordinate some of her strokes and let her keep the ball in the game, he said. You can hit the ball much harder in pickleball, so she is going well. She understands corners and how the ball can be maintained.
Campbell won the Sun Valley Picleball Classic at the 3.5-4.0 skill level in 2023 and Onder-3.5 level in 2024. She said she was trying to get those 1000 hours in Pickleball, but her focus is currently on tennis. Campbell and the Wolverines were planned to start competition at the 5A Great Basin Conference District Tournament Tuesday in Twin Falls, with competition that continued until Wednesday.
I am a bit nervous because it is my first year, but I want to win, Campbell said.
Full results of the Wolverines 9-3 victory over Twin Falls are below:
1-chase Schwartz, Wood River over Levi Desspain, Twin Falls 6-0, 6-0; 2wes Nichols, Wood River over William Christensen, Twin Falls, 6-4, 7-6 (3); 3joe Boccabella, Wood River over Chase Lyda, Twin Falls, 6-3, 6-4
1rby Campbell, Wood River Allen about Aspen Allen, Twin Falls 6-2, 6-1; 2cici Arenas, Wood River over Adilynn Martin, Twin Falls, 6-3, 6-2; 3Cassidy Buckknall, Wood River about Aaliyah Steinacker, Twin Falls, 6-0, 6-0
1Luca Finegan-Ballard Griswold, Wood River about Davis Higley-William Broadbent, Twin Falls, 3-6, 7-5, 10-6; 2jack Bulls-Mateo de la Torre, Wood River about Josh Spires-Tate Stanger, Twin Falls, 6-2, 6-1
1 Kallee Manning-Millie Western, Twin Falls about Marlow Bradley-Karley Johnston, Wood River, 6-1, 6-2; 2Jada Ward-Lea Lambert, Twin Falls about Izzy Church-Ximena Salinas, Wood River, 6-3, 6-3
1Annie Cox-Blake Tingey, Twin falls over Sydney Nickum-Sam White, Wood River, 7-5, 4-6, 10-5; 2ashlyn Roth-Mason Buckknall, Wood River Over Kolette Jenkins-Austin Egbert, Twin Falls, 6-3, 6-1
SVCS Tennis Falls at Weiser, Fruitland
The Tennis team of Sun Valley Community School lost competitions to Weiser and Fruitland with a score of 9-3 in both games on Friday in Boise.
Girls no. 1 Seed Graysen Strine, no. 2 Seed Sienna Loredo and No. 3 Seed Audrey Morawwitz achieved victories for SVCs against Weiser, while the Boys Double Team of Cal Davis-Billy Griffin and Girls Double Teams of Kiki Pate-Attie Murray and Piper Schmitz.
On Friday and Saturday, the murderers will participate in the 3A district IV tennis tournament against Sugar-Salem and Gooding in Sugar City and Rexburg.