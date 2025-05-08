Utah Hockey Club chooses Mammoet as a team name

It is a huge day in Utah.

The Utah Hockey Club chose Mammoth as his permanent team name and revealed logos and sweaters for his second season on Wednesday.

The Arizona Coyotes franchise moved to Utah for the 2024-25 season without a permanent name.

Utah chose Mammoth after a voice process of four phases that yielded more than 850,000 votes.

“We could no longer be enthusiastic about launching the official name and Mark for the NHL hockey team of Utah,” owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said. “When it came to naming the team, we did something unprecedented – by four rounds of community votes, including feedback, not only on potential names, but also on possible logos. We love the passion of the people of Utah, and the way they came to the team during the inaugural season and the energy they brought to vote for the Permanente.

“From day 1 we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are delighted to celebrate the launch of today with the whole state. The community has chosen the Utah Mammoth, and it stands as a symbol of who we were, where we came from, and the unstoppable power we build together.”

Yeti was the first leader for the name of the team, but the club came in trademark issues With Yeti, a popular company that is known for its drinkingware, coolers and a variety of clothing.

Mammoth defeated the previous name, Hockey Club and Outlaws in the final mood. Other names that were previously considered in the trial were Blizzard and Venom.