Ping Pong Bot returns shots with rapid precision | MIT News





MIT engineers start to the robot-like ping-pong game with a powerful, lightweight design that yields shots with rapid precision. The new table tennis bone consists of a multijoned robot arm that is attached to one end of a ping -pong table and uses a standard Pingpongpaddle. Helped by different high -speed cameras and a predictive operating system with high bandwidth, the robot quickly estimates the speed and trajectory of an incoming ball and performs one of the many swing types loop, drive or heel to accurately hit a desired location on the table with different types of spider. During tests, the engineers threw 150 balls to the robot, one after the other, from over the ping -pong table. De Bot has successfully returned the balls with a goal of around 88 percent over all three swing types. The string speed of the robots is approaching the top joy of human players and is faster than that of other robot -like table table tennis designs.

Now the team wants to increase the robots that plays a ray, so that it can return a wider variety of shots. They then imagine that the set -up can be a feasible competitor in the growing field of smart robot training systems. In addition to the game, the team says that table tennis technology can be adjusted to improve the speed and responsiveness of humanoid robots, especially for search and rescue scenarios, and situations in one that should respond or anticipate a robot. The problems that solve, specifically related to intercepting objects very quickly and accurately, may be useful in scenarios in which a robot has to perform dynamic maneuvers and plan where the end effect will meet an object in real time, says MIT-graduated student David Nguyen. Nguyen is a co-author of the new study, together with MIT-graduated student Kendrick Cancio and Sangbae Kim, Association teacher Mechanical Engineering and Head of the MIT Biomimetics Robotics Lab. The researchers will present the results of those experiments in a paper At the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) this month. Accurately play Building robots to play Ping Pong is a challenge that researchers have hired since the 1980s. The problem requires a unique combination of technologies, including a fast machine vision, fast and spacious engines and actuators, precise manipulator control and accurate, real-time prediction, as well as a higher planning of the game strategy. If you are thinking of the spectrum of control problems in robotics, we have on one final manipulation, which is usually slow and very accurate, such as picking up an object and ensuring that you grab it well. On the other hand, you have locomotion, which is about being dynamic and adapting to disturbances in your system, Nguyen explains. Ping Pong is in between. You still do manipulation, because you have to be exactly in touching the ball, but you have to touch it within 300 milliseconds. It therefore brings similar problems into balance of dynamic proposal and precise manipulation. Ping Pong Robots have traveled a long way since the 1980s, most recently with designs from Omron and Google DeepMind that use artificial intelligence techniques to learn from earlier Ping Pong data, to improve robot performance against an increasing variety of strokes and shots. These designs have been shown that they are quick and accurate enough to collect with intervening human players. These are really specialized robots that are designed to play ping pong, says Cancio. With our robot we investigate how the techniques used when playing Ping Pong can translate into a more general system, such as a humanoid or anthropomorphic robot that can do many different, useful things. Game control For their new design, the researchers have adapted a lightweight, powerful robot arm arm that developed Kims Lab as part of the MIT Humanoid, a two -part, two -armed robot that has about the size of a small child. The group uses the robot to test various dynamic maneuvers, including navigating through uneven and ranging terrain and jumping, running and doing backflips, with the aim of implementing such robots for search and redings operations for a day. Each of the humanoid arms has four joints, or liberties, each of which is controlled by an electric motor. Cancio, Nguyen and Kim built a similar robot arm, which she adapted to Ping Pong by adding an extra degree of freedom in the wrist to make control of a paddle possible. The team repaired the robot arm on a table on one end of a standard ping -pong table and set up fast movement cameras around the table to follow balls that are bounced on the robot. They also developed optimum control algorithms that, based on the principles of mathematics and physics, predict what speed and paddle orientation the arm should perform to touch an incoming ball with a certain type of swing: loop (or top spin), drive (upright) or chop (backspin).

They implemented the algorithms with the help of three computers that simultaneously processed camera images, estimate balls real-time status and translated these estimates into commands for the robot engines to respond quickly and make a swing. After they had bounced 150 balls on their arms, they found the robots hit speed, or the accuracy of returning the ball, was about the same for all three types of swings: 88.4 percent for loop attacks, 89.2 percent for pork chops and 87.5 percent for Drives. Since then they have tailored the reaction time of the robots and found the arm balls faster than existing systems, with speeds of 20 meters per second. In their paper, the team reports that the robots is the vessel, or the speed with which the paddle touches the ball, is on average 11 meters per second. Advanced human players are known to return balls between 21 and 25 meters of seconds. Since writing the results of their first experiments, the researchers have further adjusted the system and have recorded the battle speeds up to 19 meters per second (around 42 miles per hour). Part of the purpose of this project is to say that we can achieve the same level of athletics that people have, says Nguyen. And in terms of battle rate, real, very close. Their follow -up work has also enabled the robot to focus. The team has included control algorithms in the system that not only predicts how but also an incoming ball could hit. With his latest iteration, the researchers can put a goal location on the table and the robot will hit a ball to the same location. Because it is attached to the table, the robot has limited mobility and range and can usually return balls that arrive at the center line of the table within a half lunar area. In the future, the engineers are planning to set up the bone on a portal or wheel platform, so that the lake can cover the table and return a greater variety of shots. A big thing about table tennis is to predict the spider and the trajectory of the ball, given how your opponent gets into it, what information is that an automatic balwerper will not give you, says Cancio. A robot like this could simulate the maneuvers that would make an opponent in a game environment, in a way that helps people play and improve. This research is partially supported by the Robotics and AI Institute.

