Michigan Football wants to close with Top Ol Recruiting Target soon





Despite the news from Sherrone Moores suspension, Michigan wants to catch some momentum on the recruitment path with a few prospects in the 2026 class and then. We restore the latest news and developments in today's recruitment round. Michigan impresses priority OT Target It was not so long since Michigan was successful in the state of Idaho. A few years ago the Wolverines Colston Loveland landed. Now they hope to attract another resident of Idaho with 2026 four -star attacking Lineman Kelvin Obot. Obot called Michigan in his top five, together with Nebraska, USC, Utah and Oregon. He recently spoke with 247Sports Brandon Huffman ($) about every finalist and had this to say about Michigan: They have one of the cooler campuses I have seen. Some people have a super spread campus, but this one is more narrow and the engineering behind it is great. Ann Arbor is a typical university city and visitors was a cool experience. Coach (Grant) Newsome, I think the players said the best, he is an old soul. He is really trained, he cares a lot about that room. Coach (Sherrone) Moore, he is an attacking lineman and an OL coach himself, so he understands what it is like. He focuses on a few things for the bigger boys, but he wants to win more than that and he wants to win badly. The time I had there was phenomenal. Obot will plan official visits with his finalists and will then make a final decision shortly after those trips. DL Target impressed by the success of Michigans Michigans recently success of the preparation of players seems to have an impact on recruits. Michigan had just prepared Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Loveland in the first round of this year NFL Draft, and Defensive Line goal has left that Brian Harris impressed, according to 247Sports Brice Marich ($). Man, seeing Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant who shows so high how seriously Michigan is about developing their D-line, Harris said. Those guys play with crazy efforts and technology, and it is clear that the coaches know what they are doing. That kind of development certainly attracts my attention and makes me look at Michigan even more difficult. The 6-foot-3, 280 ponder is planned to officially visit the weekend of 13 June to Michigan. He will also visit Stanford, South Carolina, Auburn and West Virginia this summer. Michigan feels like a family of LB 2027 three-star Marshaun Ivy Ann Arbor visited this spring and was impressed by what he saw during his visit. It went well, Ivy told ON3S Ethan McDowell ($). I had to see them practice. They are very intense in practice, very quickly. And then, just as far as the coaches, they just treated me as a family when I stepped there. It just felt like a good environment. Brian Jean-Mary is the primary recruiter of Ivys and makes Ivy an early priority in his class. He just called me in the office and broke it for me, you are one of the first 2027s we want to get an offer, said Ivy. It's just a blessing to get that offer. I just feel part of the team. In addition to Michigan, Ivy also has offers from Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas State And more. Fasting 2027 four -star stars that runs back Andrew Beard II hopes to visit Michigan somewhere this year, he said ON3S McDowell ($). Beard is currently the 16th ranked running back in his class.

Michigan is one of the schools that stand out for 2026 three-star wide recipient DAY LENSERhe recently told ON3S Chad Simmons ($). Arizona, Arizona State and Vanderbilt his schools with which he has been locked up official visits so far.

