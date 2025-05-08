Sports
Pettee and Beppu are moving forward to the quarterfinals: senior national tennis championships
De Jolla, Calif. Coronados Own Tennispro Narelle Pettee and double partner Masako Beppu went on Tuesday to the quarterfinals of the USTA National Womens Senior Hard Court Championships Na handy reports of Roxanne McMillen and Christy Akin, 6-2, 6-3.
Pettee and Beppu, who participated in the age group of 70-79, managed to be managed in the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club in the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club. Their combination of consistency, strong net play, attacking lobbs and the ability to change tactics when needed have contributed to their dominant victory.
The tournament contains top players from all over the country in the 50, 60, 70 and 80 and more than divisions in singles and Doubles. The USTA Awards Awards Gold, Silver and Bronze Balls to first, second and third place Finishers in all events.
Pettee and Beppu also played together in last year's national tournament and won a bronze ball in the age group of 70-79 years.
Most in the Coronado tennis center know Pettee. She still plays in adult tennis competitions with those of 18 years and older, and she is still competitive against the younger set.
What the community may not know is that Pettee and Beppu are in 19th place in the nation (yes the nation!), Celebrated in South California, and third in San Diego in the 70 National Adsing Team Dubblees of Women's 70.
She is not only a great player herself, she has shared her love for the game with children and adults in Coronado for decades. Tennis joyful and meaningful has always been the passion of Pettee.
Coach Overelle made tennis pleasure and brought a love for the sport in me that I still have 15 years later, ”said Jake Lamb, who took his very first tennis lessons from Pettee and later played in the Coronado High School Tennis team.
“Narelle is a great tennis player and coach,” said Samantha Nelson, a tennis player and Coronado -resident who supplied various USTA teams. “Not only did I have the privilege of taking lessons from her, she also helped our team by means of competitions, to sectionals and then to nationals. Her insights and way of coaching had a huge impact on me and the team! She has a way to share her knowledge that stays with you.
Round of 16 match
Pettee and Beppu started the game strongly, rose 5-0 and won more than twice as many points as their opponents: 23 to 11. Their tennis was almost flawless.
Beppu “is like a sign,” said Don Pettee, the biggest cheerleader of the couple and the husband of Narelle. “You can't get anything with her.”
However, McMillen and Akin were not ready to admit. They won two games before Pettee and Beppu recover their new and won the set, 6-2.
Tennis players know that winning in straight sets can be a challenge, especially after winning a set with relative ease, because the opposite team can change the strategy, can adapt to the style of the winning team, or just start playing fearlessly.
McMillen and Akin started the second set by taking the first two games and rising 2-0.
“The competition was difficult because we had the feeling that we are going with … and then they started to make adjustments,” said Pette. “They lobbed us and killed us on lobs. So then we got stuck in poor positions and we tried too much … They changed the pace of the ball and came into the net.”
Pettee and Beppu, however, responded to the change in strategy with their own strategy change and won five consecutive games without ever playing a deuce game, to rise with 5-2.
Pettee thought that they and Beppu were strategic by removing the net of their opponents, trying to beat the backhands of their opponent and lobeing their backhand side. In other words, they have adapted to the adjustments of their opponent.
On 5-2, and on Love-40 (the opposite team served), the couple appeared on the edge of the victory with Triple Match Point. McMillen and Akin, however, fought back and won five straight points to take the game and the lead of Pette and Beppu to 5-3.
Closing a set after losing a match in which a team had three chances for the victory is demoralizing. Pettee and Beppu now had to hold on to not only win the set, but also to prevent them from being serving and allowing their opponents in the game again.
Now at 5-3 it was Pette's turn to serve. The team lost the first point to fall 15-0. However, the team won four straight ahead as a great Serve, a missed overhead by the opposite team, and two well-placed powerful winners for game, set and match, 6-2, 6-3.
“It was difficult, but Masako played a great game on the net, and when she does it, it takes the pressure on me,” Pettee said. “So if I can get a service in a decent place, I think it makes it easier for her, and that helps me. So yes, that was not a good place to be: 5-2, (winning) Love-40 and losing the game.”
Then Pettee and Beppu play second seeds Lisa Musgrave (from Palatin, Ill.) And Una Davis (from La Jolla) in the quarterfinals. Match Time is planned for 3:30 on Wednesday 7 May in La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. The event is free. Parking is $ 20.
See the draw to stay up to date with match times and results here. I wish Narelle and Masako the best!
From La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club de La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club started with each of these events and has organized them since the beginning. De la Jolla Beach & Tennis Club as a top tennis destination of the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club as a top tennis destination started in 1942 when in 1942 it designated one of the top 50 tennis resorts in the world by tennis resorts.
