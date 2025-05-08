AW Tillinghast's gemstone was restored by architect Keith Foster with the help of aerial photos from the early 1930s.

Philadelphia AW Tillinghast bouwde een handvol golfgolfs, maar voordat hij stierf in 1942, vroeg de beroemde golfarchitect die wijd en wijd bekend was, eenvoudigweg als Tilly, vroeg dat zijn as werd verspreid in de Wissahickon Creek, een stroom die door een van zijn geliefde ontwerpen stroomt, Philadelphia Cricket Clubs Wissa Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wissa Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wissing Clubs Wiss -Course.

Why here and not in Quaker Ridge, Winged Foot, Bethpage Black or even on the west coast at San Franciso Golf Club? The Cricket Club, circa 1922, is where he was not only a designer, but also a member. It is where he called at home. Like a plaque on the Wissahickon course, it is so concise, it is where he kept the most of life.

This week, Tillys gem, restored to past Glory in 2013-14 by architect Keith Foster with the help of aerial photos from the early 1930s, are tested by a 72-man field on the PGA Tours Truist ChampionshipA characteristic event.

“It's as old school as an old school becomes,” said Lucas Glover.

Foster removed more than 1,000 trees and rebuilt countless bunkers, including the iconic Great Hazard, a waste area with 13 bunker in the middle of the fairway on the Parfive 15one (In these weeks of routing), the strategic bunkering (118 of them!), Formed greens and narrow fairways from Tillinghasts original design emphasizes. Filly Cricket Pint for a year as a tournament gastheer for Quail Hollow Club, site of the following weeks PGA championship.

Players are therefore confronted with learning a new course, albeit a classic in the short term this week. What can they expect?

It is very similar to many of these old-school courses that have been renovated in recent years. Many trees have been brought. The green complexes are the interesting of the golf course, Rory Mcilroy, the title defender and reigning Masters champion, said. It feels a bit like a smaller version of Oak Hill, not much strategy of the tee because there are no real dangers. There are some fairway bunkers, but if you avoid it, the rough is not that long, so it's not a huge fine.

McIlroy, who played nine-hole in the last two days, later responded to his strategy to do it high and let it fly.

It's actually an open season, he said. A few years ago I go back to Oak Hill on the (2023) PGA, and I tried to play the golf course strategically for the first few days, and I just realized that this new renovated old school courses, as the strategy has just hit everywhere and then comes out. That is a kind of strategy of this place this week.

Rory Mcilroy is planning to hit the driver a lot on Truist Championship Rory Mcilroy: “These new renovated old school courses, such as, the strategy has just hit everywhere and then think of it.”

So, prepare for the pros to grasp and tear it and while 31 below, previous weeks winning score on TPC Craig Ranch, probably not sniffed on Sunday, Vegas predicts an aggregated 72 holes that threatens 20.

It would probably have been held until the distances that were hit, but even now 10 years later, I have the feeling that every par 4 there is about 430, 440. They feel that they are 40 or 50 meters than what they should be. Yet it is a cool song to play, McIlroy said.

Xander Schauffele posted that idea.

The course is great. It seems that hopefully it will stay away again and the course will be a bit firmer. For some reason, courses seem to be really, very difficult, boys seem to be shooting low, he said. I think this course is the center of the road in terms of difficulty. I think there are some hard holes on it and some holes that are real. So I think scoring will be relatively low.

Schauffele is a fan of the par 3s, which vary from 120 meters to 240 meters and the shorter can give players more passes. I think the par 3s on the site probably, for me, if you want to talk about architecture, they are the coolest -looking holes for me, Schauffele said.

Two things to notice this week on Truist Championship

All 18 holes of the course were diverted for Logistics to make larger structures on the last holes possible, so that more fans can enjoy looking at the action there.

Internal external borders will also be used. While playing the 11onehole, the 12oneHole is outside the borders. The border is identified by two small white posts on each end of the border and will also include the edge of the Fairway. A ball that comes to rest on or past the fairway of hole no. 12 is OB.

It is to protect the integrity of the golf hole design, explained Gary Young, the PGA Tours Vice President of Rules and Competitions.

What other major events have been on the Wissahickon golf course?

Philly Cricket has organized the 2015 Club Professional Championship, the 2016 Constellation Senior Players Championship, the 2024 US Amateur Mens Four-Ball and the Big Ten Mens Championship. But here comes the best of the best with a plan to overwhelm a soft, 7,119-yard par-70 layout.

Justin Thomas described the fairways as generous and the Greens, and said that it was a pity that more bad weather is expected on Thursday evening until Friday, so that the course could remain more defenseless for low scoring.

I like this kind of design. They are fun, Thomas said. It is meant to play sturdy and fast, especially the greens.