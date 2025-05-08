



LOS ANGELES Trixain Carroll, an expert of two decades in strength and conditioning, has been named USC's director of football sports performance, Trojan Head Coach Lincoln Riley announced today (May 7). Trixain Carroll, an expert of two decades in strength and conditioning, has been named USC's director of football sports performance, Trojan Head Coachannounced today (May 7). “Coach Carroll is an experienced power and conditioning professional who has consistently trained his teams to compete at the highest level,” said Riley. “His ability to develop players with the emphasis on a strong team culture has been clear during his career. He will have a huge impact on our program. We are delighted to welcome Trumain and his family to USC.” Carroll recently served as the director of strength and conditioning in Kansas State, where he helped to supervise a cultural change within the program. During his time in Manhattan, Kan., ThewildCats registered a combined record of 36-17, collected three Bowl victories and the 2022 BIG 12 championship with a 31-28 Overtime victory over No. 3 TCU. Since Carroll started working with the Wildcats before the 2021 season, K-State was one of the only five-power 4 teams that won at least nine games in each of the last three seasons (2022-24) with at least one conference championship in that time frame. Before he arrived at K-State in 2020, he was director of football power and conditioning in South Florida and he spent two seasons (2018-19) as director of strength and conditioning in Arkansas. From 2015-17, Carroll was the director of strength and conditioning at SMU. In Dallas, Carroll supervised all strength and conditioning for more than 400 student athletes in 17 sports with its primary focus as football. During his term of office at SMU, Carroll's efforts helped in the weight space in the development of the first team All-American Wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn, both of which were drawn up in 2018. Sutton and Quinn were two of the most dynamic broad recipients in the University Football in 2017, each with a reception of 1,000-Yard. Smu participated in the Frisco Bowl in 2017. Carroll was an assistant power and conditioning coach at Oklahoma State of 2013-14. In his second coaching tint in Stillwater, Okla., The cowboys went 17-9 during those two seasons and played in the Cotton Bowl 2014 and the 2015 Cactus Bowl. He then became the main strength and conditioning coach in South Carolina State of 2011-12, where he supervised the power and conditioning program for more than 300 student athletes in 14 sports. From 2008-11, Carroll was the director of strength and conditioning in Missouri-Kansas City. Carroll started his coaching career in the weight room in Oklahoma State as an assistant power and conditioning coach. He designed and directed the power program for the women's basketball program of Oklahoma State that continued to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament of 2007. He also assisted with the Power and Conditioning Program with the football team that went 23-16 during those three seasons and participated in the Independence Bowl. Carroll was a defensive ending in the state of Oklahoma of 2001-05. During his gaming career he helped the cowboys to earn three consecutive Bowl-ligplaces, including a victory in the Houston Bowl and performances of 2002 in the Cotton Bowl 2003 and 2004 Alamo Bowl. In December 2005, Carroll obtained his bachelor's degree in university studies at the state of Oklahoma. He received his collegial strength and conditioning coach certification in May 2007 and his USA Weightlifting Sports Performance Certification in February 2008. Most recently deserved Carroll's Master of Power and Conditioning Certification in May 2020. The recruitment of Carroll depends on completing a successful background display.

