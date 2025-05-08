First look at the official mammoth merchandise in Utah for fans





Salt Lake City immediately after the official new team name of the Utah Hockey Club was announced on Wednesday morning as the Utah Mammoth, fans rushed to the Delta Center to get hold of the new merchandise. The team shop opened its doors in the afternoon to sell Mammoet Merch, but that did not stop fans like Pi Thulman, who arrived around 8:30 am “Absolutely excited. I went to all games last year, had season tickets,” said Thulman. “Now I am a 'Yeti refugee', but at the same point Mammoth was the next best choice. To be honest, now that it is the choice, I know it is the best choice.” Utah Mammoth Voice: What should the mascot of Utah Mammoth be called? The store has T-shirts, hats, hoodies and more available. Jerseys are not yet for sale, although some hoodies are in the style of a traditional “hockey sweater”. Click here for a photo gallery of Mammoet Merch options for sale at Delta Center Jerseys are not yet available, but the team said that fans “can show their interest in being one of the first” to buy one by filling in a form at tusksup.com. However, the team has released what the sweaters from home and away will look like: below: Utah Mammoth Mammoth Merch will be available online from May 14. The first people in line outside the Arena received free rally towels with the official gigantic logo on them. Thulman was the first in the row and the first to receive one of these coveted towels. View: first fan in the row for Mammoth Merch shares their excitement Interview with First Person in Line “Savings, honey! Said Thulman. Around 11 am, estimated 100-200 people were already in line. The doors opened at noon and even then at 1 p.m. there was still a long line out the door. In the midst of the chaos of all merches sold, a few players, including Dylan Guenther, came by to say hello to fans and signatures. “Super happy with the name, the logo. I think everything looks great,” said Guenther. “The line is out, so the support is incredible.” The person responsible for the entire merching is Parker Bushnell, the senior director of the retail trade at Delta Center. “How much of a gigantic movement was it to get all this merchandise?” Fox 13 asked him. “Yes, certainly big. It feels like it took an ice age,” he said chuckling. “The group that we must be able to do to get this done. Most merchandise only arrived on Monday.”

